Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

30 Motivational Quotes to Help Realize Your Entrepreneurial Dreams A little extra motivation and inspiration can sometimes help you push through difficult times and remain focused on the end goal.

By Jonathan Long

Entrepreneur+

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

 Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A little extra motivation and inspiration can sometimes help you push through difficult times and remain focused on the end goal. A positive mindset goes a long way.

Read the following quotes to help you reach your entrepreneurial dreams, regardless of what they might be. Use them as motivation to achieve happiness as well as success.

Identify your dreams.

1. "Go for it now. The future is promised to no one." -- Wayne Dyer

2. "Opportunities don't happen, you create them." -- Chris Grosser

3. "Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs." -- Farrah Gray

4. "The secret of getting ahead is getting started." -- Mark Twain

5. "Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning." -- Gloria Steinem

Related: 14 Inspirational Movie Quotes for Entrepreneurs

Believe that you can achieve anything.

6. "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." -- Zig Ziglar

7. "Every strike brings me closer to the next home run." -- Babe Ruth

8. "Don't give up on your dreams, or your dreams will give up on you." -- John Wooden

9. "Leap, and the net will appear." -- John Burroughs

10. "If you can dream it, you can do it." -- Walt Disney

Envision greatness.

11. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." -- Theodore Roosevelt

12. "Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." -- Winston Churchill

13. "There is always room at the top." -- Daniel Webster

14. "I'd rather attempt to do something great and fail, than to attempt nothing and succeed." -- Robert H. Schuller

15. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Set goals to achieve your dreams.

16. "Step by step and the thing is done." -- Charles Atlas

17. "What you do today can improve all your tomorrows." -- Ralph Marston

18. "Well done is better than well said." -- Benjamin Franklin

19. "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." -- Arthur Ashe

20. "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." -- Vince Lombardi

Related: Why Even Smart Advice Is Wrong at Least Half the Time

Work your ass off.

21. "Without ambition, one starts nothing. Without work, one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

22. "Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot. Make it hot by striking." -- William Butler Yeats

23. "It always seems impossible until it's done." -- Nelson Mandela

24. "I can't imagine a person becoming a success who doesn't give this game of life everything he's got." -- Walter Cronkite.

25. "Even if you fall on your face you're still moving forward." -- Victor Kiam

Enjoy the journey.

26. "Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen." -- Conan O'Brien

27. "Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead." -- Nelson Mandela

28. "My philosophy of life is that if we make up our mind what we are going to make of our lives, then work hard toward that goal. We never lose, somehow we win out." -- Ronald Reagan

29. "Nothing is really work unless you would rather be doing something else." -- James Barrie

30. "Happiness is the real sense of fulfillment that comes from hard work." -- Joseph Barbara

Do you have a favorite motivational quote to add to this list? If so, share it in the comments section below.

Related: 10 Optimistic and Inspiring Quotes
Jonathan Long

Founder, Uber Brands

Jonathan Long is the founder of Uber Brands, a brand-development agency focusing on ecommerce.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Something Previously Impossible': New AI Makes 3D Worlds Out of a Single Image

The new technology allows viewers to explore two-dimensional images in 3D.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Is This a Jetsons Car?': Photos of the Controversial, Redesigned Jaguar Vehicles Were Allegedly Leaked Online

The company was under fire last month after revealing a rebranded logo.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I Stand By My Decisions': A CEO Is Going Viral For Firing Almost All of the Company's Employees — Here's Why

The Musicians Club CEO Baldvin Oddsson fired 99 workers at once over Slack for missing a morning meeting. But there's a catch.

By Erin Davis
Fundraising

They Turned Down an Early Pay Day to Maintain Control of Their Business. And Then Went on to Raise $190 Million.

Jason Yeh, co-founder and General Partner of Patron, explains the early-stage venture firm's creation and future outlook.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'This Company Has Been My Life': Intel CEO Retires, Reportedly Forced Out

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has led the company since February 2021 and said his departure is "bittersweet."

By Sherin Shibu