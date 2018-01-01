Jonathan Long

4 Young Marketing Influencers You Can Learn From

Whether you're a CMO or just trying to build your own brand, these influencers can help you reach your goal.
5 min read
5 Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Successfully Manage Multiple Ventures

It's okay to work on more than one business idea if you're smart about it.
5 min read
10 Inspirational and Motivational YouTube Channels You Should Watch

Looking for a new YouTube channel? Try watching one of these entrepreneurs.
8 min read
4 Ways to Turn Your Blog or Website Into Revenue

Use these tips and tricks to maximize your digital content.
5 min read
5 Online Marketing Tips for Small Businesses in Competitive Service Industries

Here are five quick or cheap tips you can use to gain an advantage.
5 min read
These 2 Major Trends Are Altering the Media Landscape. Here's How You Can Be Prepared.

Social media and on-demand platforms are changing the way we consume media.
5 min read
5 Quick Tips That Can Improve Your Personal Credit by 50 Points or More

Here's how to prepare your personal credit for your future business financing needs.
5 min read
How to Use Memes to Attract More Attention Online

Looking to try something new on social media? Use memes.
4 min read
4 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Be Aware of When Consuming Media

Don't fall into these social media traps.
3 min read
5 Social Media Tips to Help You Drive Sales

Optimize your social media platforms to help your business.
4 min read
5 Lessons I've Learned While Transitioning From Working at Home to a Physical Office

Here's what you need to know before you open a brick-and-mortar location.
4 min read
5 Innovative Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Advancing Technology

Artificial intelligence is moving forward in these five important ways. Are you ready for it?
5 min read
4 Great Industries for Blockchain Advancement and Forward-Thinking Entrepreneurs

Here's how blockchain can revolutionize education, medicine and more.
5 min read
6 Ways Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Are Changing Entrepreneurship

Blockchain is already changing the way we do business. Here are six examples.
5 min read
5 Common Mistakes That Keep Venture Capitalists From Investing

Want to attract venture capitalist funding? Make sure you aren't making these five self-inflicted errors.
5 min read
