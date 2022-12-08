Making a Change

Ready to make a change? Discover how to pivot successfully, with strategies for organizational change, self-improvement and more, here.

Productivity

6 Ways Developing Good Habits Can Significantly Improve Your Productivity

Srikar Karra

More from Making a Change

Side Hustle

4 Seasonal Side Hustles to Keep Your Pockets Jingling

Everyone can use some extra money before and after the holiday season, so bring on the side hustle!

Mary Hood

Green Entrepreneur

The U.S. Is Way Behind In Driving EVs. How Do We Catch Up With the World?

Moves like renting vehicles, improving education and supporting new automotive legislation could help America take the lead in electric vehicle (EV) production and sales.

Brendan P. Keegan

Career

How to Job Search While You're Still Employed

Explore the benefits of looking for a new job while employed and tips for doing it correctly.

Living

5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Do This Holiday Season

Even though the holidays are stressful for some, take time to practice these habits, and you'll notice a change in 2023.

Kelly Hyman

Business Ideas

6 Ways to Support LGBTQIA+ Employees' Mental Health as a Business Leader

Mental health is an essential issue for all employees. Still, it can be especially challenging for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to get their mental health needs met, especially as they are often targeted by violence and discrimination.

Chuck H. Shelton

Growing a Business

This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023

Miriam Schulman, artist, author and founder of The Inspiration Place, wants to show you how to make a living off your creativity — because she's done it.

Amanda Breen

Career

Retirement Doesn't Have to Mean Golf Courses and Fishing — It Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be.

You don't have to stop working or pursuing professional growth just because it's time for retirement. It's time to rethink our views on what it really means to "retire."

Jan Risi

Living

5 Simple Ways to Let Go of FOMO

Read this article to learn how to combat FOMO!

Omri Hurwitz

Career

Tips for Landing a Career in a New Field

If you're looking for a new job or exploring another career path, these tips can help make you a more desirable candidate for your next industry.

