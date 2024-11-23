Gift the Power of Language Learning with This Limited-Time Price on Babbel

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Anyone with a linguaphile or world traveler on their shopping list might want to pay attention. Babbel's all-language lifetime subscription is available for just $129.97 (normally $599) through December 9. This means your language-loving giftee can enjoy all languages forever. And you can skip the line right here and head straight to checkout to get it.



If you'd like in on this language action for yourself, it's truly a wise investment in both personal and professional growth. With access to 14 languages, Babbel is ideal for business leaders, travelers, and anyone wanting to broaden their global communication skills.

Babbel's approach to language learning isn't just practical—it's been built by more than 100 expert linguists who designed the curriculum to make learning easy, enjoyable, and effective. With 10,000+ hours of lessons, Babbel offers endless opportunities for growth, whether you're learning Spanish, French, German, or Italian or diving into more niche languages like Turkish or Indonesian.

Plus, each lesson is 10 to 15 minutes long. This makes fitting learning into a busy day possible. This depth of learning can help you communicate more meaningfully with international partners, clients, and colleagues. Sounds good to you? Skip the rest and head right to checkout to get it even faster.

Learning a language opens up new cultural perspectives and helps foster connections with people across the globe. Babbel's lessons go beyond vocabulary and grammar, focusing on real-life conversational skills and cultural nuances.

Babbel makes learning useful. Lessons cover topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and navigation, equipping you to hold meaningful conversations in as little as a month. Plus, the speech recognition technology helps with pronunciation, so you can feel confident even when speaking with native speakers.

You can use Babbel on your desktop, phone, or tablet, and all your progress syncs across devices, so you can pick up right where you left off. Going offline? Download lessons in advance and learn anywhere, whether on a plane, in a café, or in a no-signal zone.

Head right to checkout to get Babbel's all-language lifetime subscription for just $129.97 (reg. $599) through December 9—just in time for holiday gifting.

