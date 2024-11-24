The App That Makes You Think Like a CEO

Even Mark Cuban is on Headway—try it with our unbeatable price.

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What sets CEOs apart from the rest of us? Is it experience, education, or a knack for thinking outside the box? Whatever the answer, it often felt out of reach until now. This learning app brings the strategies and insights of top leaders and authors right to your fingertips in 15 minutes or less. Curious how it works?

Try it yourself with an unbeatable price during our early access Black Friday sale. Check out now to get a Headway Premium lifetime subscription for $59.99 (reg. $299.95) while codes last—less than 80 are available at this price.

Get a little smarter every day

Too busy to read? No problem. Headway's goal is to make reading more accessible by breaking down nonfiction books into 15-minute summaries you can read or listen to on your lunch break, during your commute, or anywhere in between.

You'll find hundreds of book summaries on almost any topic—business, self-care, leadership, negotiation, sports, environment, and even some fiction. Lifetime access at this price won't last long, so head to checkout now.

If you aren't sure what to read first, check out a curated collection like "Think Like a CEO." Read one each day to start thinking like Warren Buffet:

The 80/20 CEO: Take command of your business in 100 days

Negotiation Hacks: expert tactics to get what you want

The Diary of a CEO: The 33 laws of business and life

Leaders Eat Last: Why some teams pull together and others don't

With lifetime access, you can look forward to new book summaries added on a regular basis. That's probably why Headway was named the App Store's "App of the Day' and has over 100 positive reviews.

Buy your Headway lifetime subscription for $59.99 during this early Black Friday sale (reg. $299.95) with no coupon needed, though codes may sell out fast.

StackSocial prices subject to change.