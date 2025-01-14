Whether they're rolling out more interactive digital programs or catering to Spanish speakers, Kumon has a finger on the pulse of learning needs.

In an increasingly competitive education industry, Kumon consistently outperforms — serving millions of students globally, rolling out new innovations, and now earning its fifth consecutive spot in the Top 10.

Kumon was founded in 1958 by Toru Kumon, a high school math teacher in Japan, and the first overseas Kumon Math Center opened in New York in 1974. It utilizes what it calls "The Kumon Method," a system to help students of all ages develop "both a high level of academic ability and the ability to learn independently," with a focus on math and reading skills.

In 2024, the brand introduced two major initiatives: Kumon Connect, and its English for Spanish Speakers Program. "Both efforts are game changers for our instructors and students," says Mike Shim, Kumon's senior vice president of field operations.

With Kumon Connect, students can complete assignments digitally via tablets. The program also gives instructors a way to "replay" students' work and share nearly immediate feedback, encouraging positive learning momentum.

"Instructors tell us that as more students engage with Kumon Connect, the management of their centers becomes more efficient as well," Shim says. "It's truly a win-win."

Kumon's English for Spanish Speakers Program began in South Florida and the Greater Los Angeles area, which both have sizable Hispanic populations. For franchises with bi-lingual instructors, this program is a competitive offering that gives students a comprehensive, structured approach to learning English with all the "self-learning" benefits of the Kumon Method.

"Kumon Connect and the English for Spanish Speakers Program are two examples of how we are innovating, with our instructors' and their students' needs at the forefront," Shim says. "These initiatives are increasing our competitiveness both in franchise development and for existing centers."

Looking ahead to 2025, Kumon is interested in meeting with potential franchisees who have education experience. The company offers competitive incentives — up to $38,700 for new U.S. franchisees to cover rent reimbursement, signage, furniture, and more — as well as a low franchise fee of $2,000.

"We aim to make the transition to becoming a business owner seamless, so our instructors can realize the possibilities that come with being a part of Kumon," Shim says. "Those who can take their passion for teaching and combine it with a heart for business and community are ideal franchise owners."

