MARK J. KOHLER is the author of The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom (Entrepreneur Press 2017), as well as The Tax and Legal Playbook and What Your CPA Isn’t Telling You from Entrepreneur Press, and a CPA, Attorney, Radio Show host. He is also a partner at the law firm Kyler Kohler Ostermiller & Sorensen, LLP and the accounting firm K&E CPAs, LLP. For more information, visit him at www.markjkohler.com.

How to Protect Your Money from Getting Eaten by Health-Care Costs
Money

How to Protect Your Money from Getting Eaten by Health-Care Costs

Here's a nuts-and-bolts plan for protecting your savings from high health-care costs.
6 min read
Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan
Money

Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan

Find out why this expert says life insurance isn't a waste of money – it's leverage you need to gain financial freedom.
6 min read
Understanding the Potential Power of Social Security
Finance

Understanding the Potential Power of Social Security

Smart tips for entrepreneurs to implement now to get the most out of Social Security later
5 min read
Selling Your Business to Your Employees
Selling a Business

Selling Your Business to Your Employees

Learn how to strike a fair deal when selling your business to your employees.
5 min read
Selling Your Business to Your Business Partner
Exit Strategies

Selling Your Business to Your Business Partner

Follow these tips for creating a deal to sell your business that both you and your business partner will be satisfied with.
5 min read
1099 Rules That Can Make or Break You This Year
Finances

1099 Rules That Can Make or Break You This Year

It's that time of the year, and it could cost you big time if you make a mistake.
6 min read
Dealing with Debt as an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Dealing with Debt as an Entrepreneur

Debt is all too common for business owners, but these experts can help you see the difference between good and bad debt and teach you how to keep yourself out of it.
6 min read
Creating the 3-Bucket Cash Reserve System
Finance

Creating the 3-Bucket Cash Reserve System

Establish this system, and you'll have liquidity as well as significant cash reserves.
4 min read
The 4 x 4 Financial Independence Plan for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

The 4 x 4 Financial Independence Plan for Entrepreneurs

Discover the four steps and four elements that make up the wealth-building plan for entrepreneurs.
6 min read
The 3 Ts of a Successful Family Business Transfer
Family Businesses

The 3 Ts of a Successful Family Business Transfer

Find out how training, transaction and transition can all help smooth the process so each side is pleased with the results.
6 min read
6 Things You Must Know When Selling Your Business to a Third Party
Entrepreneurs

6 Things You Must Know When Selling Your Business to a Third Party

Don't second guess your decisions when selling your business. Instead, follow this expert's advice for doing it right.
6 min read
The First 3 Steps You Need to Take When Selling Your Business
Entrepreneurs

The First 3 Steps You Need to Take When Selling Your Business

Find out what you have to do to prepare your business for sale.
6 min read
The Dos and Don'ts of Cyber Security Measures to Help You Protect Your Business and Assets
Cybersecurity

The Dos and Don'ts of Cyber Security Measures to Help You Protect Your Business and Assets

You may not think cyber security has anything to do with wealth building, but if you don't protect your money from hackers who want to steal it, you'll soon find yourself without any money to protect.
6 min read
Understanding the Risks of Wall Street Investing
Finance

Understanding the Risks of Wall Street Investing

An investing expert explains the risks associated with putting your money into the typical investment vehicles Wall Street sells.
5 min read
The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner
Taxes

The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner

Plus, 10 things small-business owners should demand from lawmakers in the final bill.
9 min read

