Chris Lyons is a talent-spotter and celebrity whisperer at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. He thinks our current era becomes less intimidating when you look to the past.

Who will be safe in the age of AI?

Chris Lyons has an answer worth listening to. He is arguably the most culturally savvy guy at the most culturally influential VC firm, Andreessen Horowitz. He put together many of the splashiest tech deals today — because he's the one forming the relationships between disruptive founders and attention-getting celebrities. Serena Williams calls him a friend. Kevin Durant's business partner credits him with helping introduce the NBA superstar to Silicon Valley. Multiplatinum music artist will.i.am says that Lyons can find "Dr. Dre before he is Dr. Dre" — which is to say, he can spot the next icon while they're still nobody.

