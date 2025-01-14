This story appears in the January 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A good marketing effort can yield all kinds of returns: More sales, more customers, more followers, more customer engagement, or maybe more employee engagement — which then translates to more customer engagement. Franchises are small businesses, after all, so the best marketing efforts often involve in-the-know, out-of-the-box thinking on what will resonate most in a given community. It's not about how big your budget it; it's about how much your campaign or event gets people thinking about your business. Here, we spoke to a diverse group of franchisees on their most effective ever marketing efforts.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Crust Pizza Co.

1. Host an annual family-friendly event.

"Every December, we host our highly-anticipated 'Grinch Takes Over' event for two magical nights. A live Grinch character roams the restaurant, engaging with families, playing silly pranks, and posing for photos. He even accept onions from kids who come dressed as little Grinches themselves. We set up a large projector for movie screenings, serve special kids' pizzas made with green dough, and provide on-site photo printing, giving families a memorable keepsake to take home — complete with our Crust Pizza branding, perfect for the fridge. We often have lines out the door, and people stop us around town to tell us how much their kids loved the event." — Jessie and Jason ParkeR, franchisees of Crust Pizza Co. in Louisiana

Image Credit: Courtesy of YogaSix

2. Incentivize team members to create content.

"The best money we ever spent on marketing wasn't for ads or influencers; it was for coffee. We believe our team members are the true powerhouse behind community awareness, so we created a Slack channel where our team can upload anything that captures the spirit of our studio: selfies, 'us-ies,' quick videos, artsy shots, silly moments, teacher tips, member celebrations, memes, or fails. For every image or video we use in our social campaigns, the contributor gets a Starbucks or Peet's Coffee gift card — in surprise amounts. What started as a fun way to gather content has transformed into a vibrant culture of sharing and collaboration." — Toni King and Audrey RydeR, franchisees of YogaSix in California and Nevada

Image Credit: Courtesy of Padget Business Services

3. Commission a photo shoot of yourself on the job.

"At Padgett, we believe relationships are at the heart of tax and accounting services. We provide tax and accounting services to Natalie, owner of Always Yours Bakery Cafe, and we found a professional photographer through the local Chamber of Commerce directory to capture our partnership in action. Just $500 and an hour of time resulted in stunning images that replaced generic stock images on our website, social media channels, and Google Business Profile. They became the centerpiece of a client success story highlighting Natalie's entrepreneurial journey, and elevated corporate marketing efforts, adding a layer of authenticity to brochures, presentations, and digital campaigns." — Shinji taniguchi, franchisee of Padgett Business Services in California

Image Credit: Courtesy of DonutNV

4. Partner with corporate on local disaster relief initiatives.

"Recently, I reached out to DonutNV corporate to partner on disaster relief efforts for communities in my territory of St. Pete, Florida, following Hurricanes Milton and Helene. DonutNV jumped at the chance, and I was supported with enough product to serve over 4,000 residents of the St. Pete area. Cofounder Alex Gingold actually joined me on night one of the give-back efforts. The response to this initiative was overwhelming, and we continued to provide donations to local schools, communities, and businesses over the following weeks. We just wanted to brighten the day of those who lost everything in these hurricanes, and we are proud to continue these efforts in 2025." — Eric Koroknay, franchisee of DonutNV in Florida

Image Credit: Courtesy of MaidPro

5. Set up a welcome table at community events.

"We try to have a presence at local events, setting up a welcoming MaidPro table and tent at every opportunity. Kids and adults alike are delighted by our popcorn machine, and we also offer toys for children. We even include fuzzy friends by making dog treats and a water dish available. One of the highlights of our setup is the spinning wheel, where attendees can win exciting prizes, including a free cleaning service and various swag items. This not only promotes my business but also fosters a sense of community spirit. The marketing spend is close to minimal and usually only includes the cost of entry, but the connection we make with our local community is priceless." — Julie SolLinger, franchisee of MaidPro in Massachusetts

Image Credit: Courtesy of Huntington Learning Center

6. Don't count out old-fashioned mailers.

"Direct mail continues to be a key driver of success. In June, I received a call from a mom as her son entered his senior year, saying she'd received our mailer and took it as a sign to give test prep one last try. Her son's scores improved, and he's been accepted into his dream school. I believe consistency is key — vibrant, colorful postcards with clear messaging go out monthly. The content includes validated insights from reputable sources, emphasizing how standardized test prep improves college acceptance odds. In today's digital age, physical mail stands out as a tangible way to connect with parents often overwhelmed by online clutter." — Cara Murray, franchisee of Huntington Learning Center in New Jersey

Image Credit: Courtesy of Ivybrook Academy

7. Get a memorable mascot.

"Ivy the Owl has proven to be a fantastic tool for Ivybrook Academy franchisees. This lovable mascot serves many purposes, making it one of the best investments for boosting the brand's visibility. As an educator assistant, Ivy the Owl brings joy and excitement to the classrooms, helping children feel more at ease and engaged. Ivy helps make important announcements at events and provides a playful, attention-grabbing presence for promotional campaigns. Ivy visits new locations to take photos and builds anticipation for school openings, as well as representing us at events like graduations and community fairs. Students can even travel with Flat Ivy, a portable version of Ivy the Owl that families can take to different locations." — Jamie Smith Flatow, chief marketing officer of Ivybrook Academy

Image Credit: Courtesy of Clean Eatz

8. Partner with local celebrities who love your product.

"Claudia Coffey, a local TV personality, was a customer at our locations, so we proposed creating a signature drink inspired by her. This resulted in the Claudia Coffee, a triple espresso frappé with almond milk and chocolate syrup. Claudia launched the drink on her TV show, discussing her busy lifestyle and indirectly endorsing Clean Eatz, while also promoting it on her social media. While Clean Eatz paid for three on-air spots — one on location and two in-studio, totaling $1,000 — Claudia's personal promotion was an extra, valuable boost. Claudia's target demographic aligns perfectly with ours—female, educated, 30 to 50 years old — making her endorsement even more impactful." — Matt Hall, franchisee of Clean Eatz in Kentucky

Image Credit: Courtesy of SafeSplash Swim School

9. Bring buzzworthy guests to your events.

"In the lead-up to the Grand Opening of my location in Knoxville, I was talking to a friend who had just won a World Series title, and jokingly asked him, 'Why don't you bring the trophy to the event?' I was surprised when he replied, 'What time?' As an Olympian myself, I wanted the event to celebrate excellence in all forms, so we also brought in another Olympian to sign autographs. These star-studded appearances generated incredible buzz. I learned not to be too shy to ask — and more importantly, that having something concrete to market around is key. It is much easier to generate traction with your digital marketing effort if there is a unique aspect to your event." — Davis Tarwater, franchisee of SafeSplash Swim School in Tennessee and South Carolina

Image Credit: Courtesy of Gong Cha

10. Come up with an interactive campaign.

"During our Peanuts-themed launch that featured our new pumpkin pie milk tea flavor, we wanted to bring It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown to life in a way that resonated with fans. So we partnered with influencers for a nationwide scavenger hunt across six cities, where consumers had the chance to find hidden pumpkins and win a month of free Gong cha. It was an absolute hit. The buzz around the event was contagious, with customers eagerly sharing their pumpkin finds on social media. As a result, we saw double-digit sales growth within the first two weeks and a significant uptick in store traffic. On the media side, our campaign generated over 500,000 views, with exceptional engagement across channels." — Emily Lee, master franchisee of Gong cha

Image Credit: Courtesy of HTeaO

11. Give away product for a good cause.

"In May 2024, for two weeks, nurses and teachers across locations enjoyed 50% off cups of tea to recognize their immense contributions. In Oklahoma City, we took our appreciation a step further, when our Tea Truck made stops at two hospitals and a high school. Each nurse and teacher received a free cup of tea, along with a 'Certifiably Awesome' swag bag filled with HTeaO goodies like lip balm, an energy shot, and exclusive branded items. Over 1,000 free teas were served, and the response was overwhelming. Beyond spreading brand awareness and deepening community relationships, this campaign created customers for life." — Mackenzie Jewell, franchisee of HTeaO in Oklahoma

Image Credit: Courtesy of CertaPro Painters

12. Launch an annual feel-good charity campaign.

"During our 'Paint it Pink' campaign, in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Breast Cancer Canada, franchisees pledge to donate a percentage of every painting project completed between October and November. They also rally behind the cause through pages on their websites, marketing materials, and social media campaigns. The most exciting way franchisees get involved is by donning bright pink gear and teaming up with local businesses. Think pink ice cream shops, pink coffee houses, pink offices, and even 'pinked-out' country clubs! If it can be painted, it's going pink. Since the campaigns, Paint it Pink has raised $555,000 — equivalent to funding 11,000 hours of groundbreaking research." — Mike Stone, CEO of CertaPro Painters

