FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$522K - $915K
Units as of 2021
10 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Crust Pizza Co. specializes in Chicago-style thin crust pizza served with all-fresh ingredients. From the dough to the cheeses to the meats, the delicious pizza is expected to be hand-prepared every day. Crust Pizza Co. restaurants strive to be known for the warm, friendly atmosphere, where the menu also includes pasta, sandwiches, and salads.  

In 2011, Crust Pizza Co. opened its doors in The Woodlands, Texas. Co-founders Mark Rasberry and Clint Price began franchising the brand in 2016 and now have multiple locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Crust Pizza Co. Franchise

If you're looking for a business opportunity that aligns with your passion for food and serving people, opening a Crust Pizza Co. franchise might be for you. You won't need any restaurant experience, although some would surely help. Nonetheless, Crust Pizza Co. will provide all the support you need as a franchisee. Having been around for over a decade, you may be able to trust they know what they're doing in the food service industry.  

Opening a Crust Pizza Co. franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Crust Pizza Co. Franchise a Good Choice?

One thing that may make Crust Pizza Co. stand out in the pizza industry is its family-oriented approach to food service. If you happen to dine at any of their locations, you should find that the staff makes a conscious effort to make customers feel at home. Crust Pizza Co. strives to serve authentic, delicious, and award-winning thin crust pizza. 

To be part of the Crust Pizza Co. team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Crust Pizza Co. Franchise

As you decide if opening a Crust Pizza Co. franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Crust Pizza Co. franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Crust Pizza Co. franchising team any questions. 

If you are awarded a franchise, you can expect training from the Crust Pizza Co. corporate team. You and your team will learn how to make the famous Crust Pizza Co. products while serving every slice with a smile. Additional support is given to support the franchise location and its newest franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Crust Pizza Co.

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2011
Leadership
Carl Comeaux, COO
Corporate Address
26400 Kuykendahl Rd., #C180-308
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Louisiana, Texas

# of Units
10 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crust Pizza Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $36,000
Initial Investment
$521,500 - $915,250
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Crust Pizza Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
167 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Crust Pizza Co.? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Crust Pizza Co..

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Ranked #86
Request Info

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Crepes, waffles, salads, panini, milkshakes, coffee, alcohol
Ranked #453
Learn More

AATB

Burgers, fries, beverages, ice cream
Learn More

School of Rock

Music education
Ranked #184
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing