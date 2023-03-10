Founded in 2007, Ivybrook Academy began offering franchises in 2016. If you are enthusiastic about education and believe that early childhood education can make a big difference in the quality of a child's life, you may want to consider opening an Ivybrook Academy franchise.

Prior teachers who are highly motivated may be a good fit for Ivybrook Academy. If you are compassionate and helpful, Ivybrook Academy may be your opportunity to provide a program that will serve the community and help to raise children to be lifelong learners.

Since beginning to offer franchises, Ivybrook Academy has opened over one dozen franchise locations and is looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start an Ivybrook Academy Franchise

To be part of the Ivybrook Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Ivybrook Academy has relationships with third-party financial lenders. These sources may be able to offer franchisees resources to cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, initial payrolls, and even the inventory and the equipment needed to open an Ivybrook Academy.

What Might Make an Ivybrook Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

Ivybrook Academy may provide ongoing operational and marketing support. If franchisees need help in developing their franchisee internet platform, the service may be there. Everything may be covered, from selecting a site for the Ivybrook Academy to purchasing co-ops or negotiating leases. The curriculum is often provided, as well.

Ivybrook Academy can even assist franchisees with setting up meetings and conventions. When the time comes to market your Ivybrook Academy franchise, you will be assisted in website development, establishing a loyalty program and application, partaking in co-op advertising, and using social and national media.

A typical franchise agreement runs for 15 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Ivybrook Academy requirements.

Opening an Ivybrook Academy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open an Ivybrook Academy Franchise

Franchisee participation is part of the Ivybrook Academy franchise agreement: all franchisees must be managers or principals. Being a silent or absent ownership is not permitted because it is contrary to the Ivybrook Academy plan. The average franchisee will take over one year to be able to open a new Ivybrook Academy. This time is counted from the point the franchise agreement is signed until the new Ivybrook Academy opens.

Typically, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Ivybrook Academy brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their Ivybrook Academy franchise location has opened. The formal franchisee training program consists of dozens of hours of on-the-job and classroom training.