Preschool
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#389 Ranked #471 last year
Initial investment
$365K - $525K
Units as of 2022
23 283.3% over 3 years
Founded in 2007, Ivybrook Academy began offering franchises in 2016. If you are enthusiastic about education and believe that early childhood education can make a big difference in the quality of a child's life, you may want to consider opening an Ivybrook Academy franchise. 

Prior teachers who are highly motivated may be a good fit for Ivybrook Academy. If you are compassionate and helpful, Ivybrook Academy may be your opportunity to provide a program that will serve the community and help to raise children to be lifelong learners.

Since beginning to offer franchises, Ivybrook Academy has opened over one dozen franchise locations and is looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start an Ivybrook Academy Franchise

To be part of the Ivybrook Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Ivybrook Academy has relationships with third-party financial lenders. These sources may be able to offer franchisees resources to cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, initial payrolls, and even the inventory and the equipment needed to open an Ivybrook Academy.

What Might Make an Ivybrook Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

Ivybrook Academy may provide ongoing operational and marketing support. If franchisees need help in developing their franchisee internet platform, the service may be there. Everything may be covered, from selecting a site for the Ivybrook Academy to purchasing co-ops or negotiating leases. The curriculum is often provided, as well. 

Ivybrook Academy can even assist franchisees with setting up meetings and conventions. When the time comes to market your Ivybrook Academy franchise, you will be assisted in website development, establishing a loyalty program and application, partaking in co-op advertising, and using social and national media.

A typical franchise agreement runs for 15 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Ivybrook Academy requirements. 

Opening an Ivybrook Academy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open an Ivybrook Academy Franchise

Franchisee participation is part of the Ivybrook Academy franchise agreement: all franchisees must be managers or principals. Being a silent or absent ownership is not permitted because it is contrary to the Ivybrook Academy plan. The average franchisee will take over one year to be able to open a new Ivybrook Academy. This time is counted from the point the franchise agreement is signed until the new Ivybrook Academy opens.

Typically, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Ivybrook Academy brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their Ivybrook Academy franchise location has opened. The formal franchisee training program consists of dozens of hours of on-the-job and classroom training.

Company Overview

About Ivybrook Academy

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Ivybrook Franchising LLC
Leadership
Drew McWilliams, President
Corporate Address
9801 Suzanne Ct.
Weddington, NC 28173
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
23 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ivybrook Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$365,000 - $525,000
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ivybrook Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
46 hours
Classroom Training
66 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Ivybrook Academy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

