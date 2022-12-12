SafeSplash Swim School

Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
2024 Franchise 500 Rank
#251 Ranked #249 last year
Initial investment
$59K - $1.9M
Units as of 2024
134 Decrease 8% over 3 years
As a certified swimming school provider in the U.S., SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic appreciates swimming as an integral life skill and dedicates its resources to helping young learners navigate their swimming journey safely and enjoyably.

Founded in 2005, the company began to offer franchises in 2014. Since then, it has expanded to over 110 locations across the United States. In addition to that, there are more than 40 SafeSplash franchises located internationally. By extending its swimming lessons to incorporate different stages of swimmers, SafeSplash believes it has affirmed its status in the industry and as an ideal franchising option.  

Why You May Want to Start a SafeSplash Franchise

SafeSplash takes pride in serving parents and persons looking for first-class professional swimming education that focuses on all skill levels and provides a lifetime of water safety. SafeSplash educates on the joy and skills of swimming by using a technologically advanced swim instruction program. 

To run a SafeSplash franchise, you do not need to be an expert swimmer, but you should have a love for children and a desire to help them learn and grow. Prior business management, while an advantage, it's not a necessity. SafeSplash is geared to guide you through all aspects of your franchise journey and wishes to equip you with the skills to confidently run the franchise. 

Combined with the innovative multi-model business brand and exceptional SafeSplash team, you may develop a dedicated facility that offers the best experience to clients with growth potential.

What Might Make a SafeSplash Franchise a Good Choice?

SafeSplash has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size, and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

SafeSplash provides franchisees with a unique franchising model that consists of three investment concepts: dual school, dedication, and hosted facility options. The presence of options offer you an opportunity to select a model that suits your interests and capital. 

SafeSplash believes it supports franchisees with an easy onboarding process by offering a SafeSplash certified instructor for management consultations and operational success metrics. The SafeSplash back-office team facilitates the franchise model adoption.

 How To Open a SafeSplash Franchise

To be part of the SafeSplash team, a franchisee must be financially ready to pay the initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SafeSplash franchising team questions. 

Once a franchisee is awarded their SafeSplash franchise, the franchishor’s back-office team will contact you and assist in location identification or offer one of its hosted location territories. After the billing, onboarding, site selection, and staffing processes are all done, you will be ready to operate under one of the most trusted swimming brands.

Company Overview

About SafeSplash Swim School

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Swimming Lessons, Children's Fitness Programs, Children's Education/Enrichment, Sports
Founded 2005
Parent Company Streamline Brands
Leadership Chris Harkness, President
Corporate Address 12240 Lioness Wy.
Parker, CO 80134
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2014 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ 49
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 134 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a SafeSplash Swim School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$37,500 - $55,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$58,500 - $1,907,710
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$60,000 - $300,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing SafeSplash Swim School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 20-57 hours
Classroom Training 68-87 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 5-50
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
