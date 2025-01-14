Will people just steal your work?

This story appears in the January 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to attract new business? Here's one of the best ways: Give away your knowledge.

This may sound dumb. Won't people just steal your work and abuse your time? Nope: When you give away knowledge, you build trust and authority — and people want you more!

I've experienced this myself, and I see many smart entrepreneurs do it too. I'll explain how, so that 2025 can become your year of giving — and receiving.