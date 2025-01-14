Want to own a business that does something fun, sweet or kooky? One of these new franchise brands might be a fit for you.

There's a misconception that owning a franchise is for people who want to follow someone else's playbook. But that notion doesn't take into account all of the unique, quirky and fun franchises that are popping up all the time, allowing franchisees to pursue their passions. Wrangling pets at weddings or serving coffee or helping new moms adjust to the upside-down world of motherhood are just two of the new, wacky franchise concepts that we came across while reviewing companies for this year's Franchise 500. Read on to learn about more!

A school for new moms!

It's not easy being a new mom — which is why, in 2012, Alexandra Spitz created New Mom School to provide emotional and educational support during the postpartum period. The eight-week course includes wellness speakers, a research-based curriculum, and other forms of support such as free breastfeeding classes and a 24/7 exclusive digital community. Spitz created the company after what she calls her own "challenging experience as a new mother," and her goal is to "focus on the mental health and well-being of moms, knowing that it directly impacts the health and development of their babies." As of January 2025, New Mom School expects to have eight franchise locations across the U.S., with at least 20 more in the works.

A mobile 3D scanning studio!

Have you ever wanted a statue of yourself? Shrunk 3D can make it. It's a fully mobile 3D scanning studio, which can scan people on the spot and deliver a high-definition, detailed 3D statue. (It can also create replicas of athletes, influencers, or whomever a customer wants.) The studios often operate outside of events, where people are looking to capture memories and take home something unique. By January 2025, Shrunk 3D expects to have 65 franchisees operating across the U.S. It has nationwide partnerships with universities, "Name, Image, and Likeness" (NIL) deals with athletes, and is developing several new products, including bobbleheads.

Plant-based treats!

MidnighTreats specializes in vegan baked goods, which means no butter, eggs, milk, or anything derived from animals — but without sacrificing on taste and texture. In fact, says founder Johnny Nguyen, most of his customers aren't vegan and "are often surprised to find out" that his treats are. Nguyen launched the brand out of his mom's kitchen, having been inspired by his time eating late-night snacks in college (and then later converting to a plant-based diet). MidnighTreats now has two franchises in Virginia, one in Maryland, and plans to expand regionally this year.

Coffee and cats!

If you love cats and coffee, then you'll really love a cat café. The concept has been prowling around America for years, and here's how it works at Orlando Cat Café: There's a full-service café with drinks and food, and an adjacent area where 12 to 20-plus cats play. The cats come from a local adoption center, and human guests can watch them through a window or stroll through the play area. Separate A/C and filtration systems ensure that "you can be allergic to cats, but still enjoy the café experience and watch the feline fun through a large picture window," says owner Sandra Cagan. Her cafe has welcomed over 180,000 visitors since opening in 2016, and just began franchising.

Inclusive coworking!

In a work-from-home era, what can bring people together? The four cofounders of The Coven have an answer: "Inclusive workspaces where all people — especially those from historically underestimated communities — can thrive both personally and professionally." The coworking sites offer workshops, connections, and online content to help support their members. As of January 2025, The Coven expects to have five franchises in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and is poised to sign 10 more by the end of the year, focusing on the central and southern regions of the U.S.

A European-inspired beer spa!

Have you heard of a beer spa? It's exactly what it sounds like — a spa centered on beer, with unique treatments (like soaking in a tub full of beer ingredients) and plenty of beer to drink. Barbara Corzo first discovered the concept in Europe in 2018, and she wanted to bring it home — so she colaunched My Beer Spa in Orlando, Florida, in 2021. It "combines the traditional European beer spa with an upscale-yet-approachable private spa experience," she says — making it a great way to relax for anyone, not just beer lovers. My Beer Spa received its Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) this past June, so it hopes to open more units soon.

Lighter, worry-free ice cream!

Alexis Negranti loves sustainable agriculture and quality food. So she came up with Negranti Creamery, an ice cream company that uses sheep's milk. Because sheep's milk is an A2 milk product, her ice cream is friendly for those who are lactose-intolerant. Another benefit: Its unique, lighter texture "is a result of our continued commitment to the health benefits we get from our recipes, and sits less heavily in the digestive tract," Negranti says. Negranti Creamery has yet to sign a franchise agreement, but has been in conversation with multiple groups.

Pet-friendly weddings!

FairyTail Pet Care calls itself "the nation's first wedding pet-care company." What does that mean? They have creative ways to involve your pets in your wedding — like a "dog of honor" video service, where the company "captures your wedding day all from your pet's point of view." They also work with local shelters in their "Yappily Ever After" program to bring adoptable pets to weddings. (If this sounds familiar, that's because they scored a deal on Shark Tank in 2023.) FairyTail Pet Care currently has five franchises in 13 territories nationwide, with another location slated to open this year.

