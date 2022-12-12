New Mom School

Training and communities for new mothers
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$67K - $106K
Units as of 2024
1 Decrease 50% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About New Mom School

Founded 2012
Parent Company The New Mom School Franchising LLC
Leadership Alexandra Spitz, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address 24672 Royale Ridge
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a New Mom School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$67,335 - $105,982
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000 - $100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 36 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

International Franchise Association Pushes Back on Franchise Regulation

The IFA has formally called on the Federal Trade Commission to shift its focus away from increased regulation of the franchise business model, arguing that the commission's recent actions exceed its authority.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The Customer Is Always Worth Listening to, But Proving You're Right Can Backfire

When approaching a customer who may be mistaken, sensitivity is critical — and the language we choose is vital.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Having Trouble Sleeping? Listen to Some 'Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain' ASMR.

This collaboration introduces soundscapes on Hatch devices that feature gentle "fried chicken rain sounds" meant to evoke the soothing sound of fried chicken sizzling in oil.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Taco Bell's New Decades Menu Brings Back Nostalgic Discontinued Menu Items — Here's What's Making a Comeback

The Decades Menu comes at a time when retro branding and nostalgia marketing are on the rise, especially among brands with devoted customer bases.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The McRib Is Back, But Only at Select McDonald's — Here's Where to Find It

This scarcity is nothing new. In 2022, McDonald's announced a "Farewell Tour" for the McRib, suggesting that it might be the last time customers could get their hands on it.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

ComForCare Franchises Make a Profound Difference in the Lives of Older Adults

With the demand for senior care rapidly expanding, a ComForCare franchise offers a rewarding opportunity to enhance the quality of life of seniors in your community.

By Matthew Goldstein
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing