MidnighTreats

Plant-based cookies and milk
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$162K - $365K
Units as of 2024
5 Decrease
Company Overview

About MidnighTreats

Industry Food
Related Categories Cookies, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2018
Parent Company MidnighTreats Franchise LLC
Leadership Johnny Nguyen, Owner and CEO
Corporate Address 167 Glyndon St.
Vienna, VA 22180
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 5 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a MidnighTreats franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$161,900 - $365,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 16 hours
Classroom Training 16 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 6-9
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
