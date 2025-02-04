This story appears in the January 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As I built my snack-food brand, Sun & Swell Foods, I kept hearing the same advice: Hustle for your customers. Never turn down business. Obsessively focus on ROI. So that's what I did — and although my company grew, it wasn't profitable. This began affecting me emotionally. I love my brand and care deeply about its success. Its challenges started to feel like my own.

By 2023, I needed a way to snap out of it. So I found a manifestation exercise called "Ocean of Abundance." It goes like this: Imagine yourself by a magical ocean. Its waves are made of gold coins, and its wealth keeps washing ashore at your feet. I know this might sound silly, but I committed to it anyway. Its goal is to help you feel a sense of abundance — as if anything is possible, and opportunity is infinite.

About a month later, the craziest thing happened when my nanny was sick and I took my son to the beach: As we played in the sand, I found a $20 bill buried near the water — as if my ocean of abundance became real!