This Mom's Side Hustle Selling a $600 Children's Toy Became a Business Making Over $1 Million a Year: 'There Is a Lot to Love' Shari Raymond, a mother of three, was looking for a specific toy — and was "shocked" when she couldn't find it.
Key Takeaways
- Raymond was inspired to start her side hustle when her son was approaching his first birthday in 2015.
- A decade later, her children's toy brand has grown exponentially — to seven figures — and is on track for its biggest profit yet.
It's the era of the side hustle, and if you've ever considered starting one to earn some extra cash outside of your 9-5, you're in good company. These days, more than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, according to recent research from Bankrate. Of course, the most successful side hustlers see much higher earnings, especially when they start a business that brings in nearly as much as — or significantly more than — their full-time sources of income.
New York City-based entrepreneur Shari Raymond, 39, is one of those side hustlers. Learn more about the business she built on the side, here.
