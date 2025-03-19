Shari Raymond, a mother of three, was looking for a specific toy — and was "shocked" when she couldn't find it.

It's the era of the side hustle, and if you've ever considered starting one to earn some extra cash outside of your 9-5, you're in good company. These days, more than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, according to recent research from Bankrate. Of course, the most successful side hustlers see much higher earnings, especially when they start a business that brings in nearly as much as — or significantly more than — their full-time sources of income.

New York City-based entrepreneur Shari Raymond, 39, is one of those side hustlers. Learn more about the business she built on the side, here.