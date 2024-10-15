Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Here's Why Nvidia Just Broke Another Record and Could Take Apple's Crown as the Most Valuable Company in the World Nvidia's biggest clients are Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia shares hit a record-high $138.07 on Monday.
  • The AI chipmaker's performance is tied to strong demand.
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said last month that the "insane" demand was his biggest worry.

Nvidia is the second most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of over $3 trillion. At market close on Monday, shares of the AI chipmaker hit an unprecedented high of $138.07 before falling to $131.32 at the time of writing.

Nvidia's performance is tied to strong demand for its AI chips. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated recently that demand for Nvidia's Blackwell AI chip is "insane" and "everybody wants to have the most." Nvidia expects to ship enough of the new chip to make several billion dollars.

Nvidia was briefly on the edge of unseating Apple as the most valuable company in the world on Monday. Last week, Nvidia shares grew by $400 billion in five days, more than the entire market cap of Costco.

Huang also said last month that demand was his biggest worry, or what kept him up at night.

"We have a lot of people on our shoulders, and everybody is counting on us," he said, adding that having access to Nvidia's technology was a "really emotional" point for the company's clients.

Nvidia counts the biggest tech players among its clients: Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Google contribute to more than 40% of its revenue. Nvidia's earnings beat analyst expectations last quarter, with revenue growing 122% year-over-year, the fourth quarter in a row of growth over 100%.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

