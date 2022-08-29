Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Quiet quitting is a style of quitting that involves not abruptly leaving a job but instead performing precisely what the position requires, nothing more and nothing less. It's the equivalent of being mentally checked out but still physically present. If the true goals of diversity, equity and inclusion are to increase employee engagement and belonging, drive innovation and generate greater value for the company and all its stakeholders, then quiet quitting is a phenomenon that business leaders must attend to with urgency.

Quiet quitting can be just as detrimental to a business as an employee quitting outright. It's not always easy to keep your employees happy. Sometimes they might feel disengaged, unappreciated or like their work isn't fulfilling. When this happens, it's not unheard of for them to quietly quit on you. But before that happens, let's look at eight ways to avoid quiet quitting on your team.

Encourage open communication

It is imperative that employees feel comfortable approaching their managers with any concerns or issues they may be experiencing. Also, managers should make it a point to check in with their employees rather than wait on them. Employees who can approach their managers openly are far more likely to discuss issues that matter to them, affecting their engagement at work.

Promote a healthy work-life balance

A good work-life balance is essential to keep your employees engaged and happy at work. Ensure that your team has the opportunity to take vacation days, sick days or personal days as they need. Do not schedule too many late nights or weekends during the week if you can help it.

Make sure employees feel valued

Employees who feel valued and appreciated are more likely to be happy and motivated at work and more likely to be engaged in their roles. Ensure employees are given both positive and constructive feedback to keep them motivated. In addition, it is also a good idea to take the time to acknowledge your employees' hard work. Whether publicly or privately, do this in the best way for them.

Avoid overworking your team

Overworked employees are more likely to be burnt out, stressed out and unhappy in their work environments. You should avoid scheduling too many overtime hours or putting too much pressure on employees to meet unrealistic deadlines. Overworking your team will only lead to more stress and responsibility on your plate.

Don't buy into the hustle culture mentality

A mentality around hustle culture emphasizes working hard and putting in the work needed to succeed. However, this can lead to an employee feeling overworked and undervalued due to working overtime. To prevent yourself from buying into this mentality, you should instead work towards creating a healthy workplace culture that places value on employee well-being and healthy boundaries. Be sure that those you lead see you actively attending to your own well-being.

Listen to your team

There is no more excellent source of information about what it's like to work in your company than your employees. Therefore, you must listen to what your employees say and consider their suggestions. By doing this, you will demonstrate to them that you value their input, and you will be able to take the necessary steps to improve the work culture.

Be flexible

Flexible companies are appreciated by employees when their needs are accommodated. Whether it is allowing employees to work remotely from home, having flexible hours or even sharing some of their responsibilities with others, being open to different arrangements can go a long way in keeping employees happy at work.

Create opportunities for growth

If an employee feels stuck in a dead-end job, it is more likely that they will be unhappy and disengaged at work. To avoid this, create opportunities for employees to grow and advance within the company. An example is providing training and developmental opportunities to regularly offer new challenges and stretch assignments.

No employer wants to have employees quietly quit on them. But it's important to remember that employee happiness and motivation are two-way streets. The employer and the employees are responsible for working together to create an environment where everyone feels appreciated and valued. Addressing employee engagement and striving for cultures of belonging are critical pursuits with benefits for the organization, leader and employee. Attend to them, and you'll mitigate the risk of having employees quietly quit on you.

