Meta’s Threads wants to become the place where people talk about podcasts. The social network will launch podcast previews that play directly in user feeds to encourage podcasters and their fans to spend more time on the platform, Bloomberg reported.

Threads already lets users link to shows on their profiles that open in Apple Podcasts, iHeart or Spotify. Connor Hayes, head of Threads, said the goal is to make Threads the “place where you’re talking about and engaging with other fans about what’s going on in a podcast.”

The company is hosting live podcast events to draw creators, including a recent taping of basketball podcast All The Smoke, where influencers attended and posted about the show. Threads has reached more than 150 million daily active users since launching in 2023, but faces competition from Reddit, Discord groups and newsletter platforms like Substack and Patreon, which have become key homes for podcast discussion.

