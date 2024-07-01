By Jason Feifer Edited by Mark Klekas Jul 1, 2024

When you're looking to solve a problem or start a new business, Future CEO Rishi Mandal has a three-step tactic that helped him get his start.

Want to build a company worth millions — or maybe billions?

Serial entrepreneur Rishi Mandal has a surprising trick he calls the "cohort" model. He's used it to build multiple companies and raise more than $100 million.

It goes like this: