Whether you're creating images or summarizing huge amounts of data, these tools are worth your time — according to entrepreneurs who use them.

This story appears in the July 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

First came the hype, with people claiming that AI would do everything. Next came the fear, with people claiming that AI would replace everyone. Then came the scramble, as seemingly every company raced (often clumsily) to integrate AI into their products. And now, finally, we've arrived at the best part: reality. The reality is this: AI can't do everything, it won't replace everyone, and you cannot rush it. But you can use it — with excellent results. Because as entrepreneurs are finding out, AI is great at improving your workflow, speeding up your tasks, catching your errors, and many other applications. There's also a wide range of useful, practical, under-the-radar, AI-powered products and services out there. That's why we started calling entrepreneurs with a simple question: How are you using AI right now, and how is it helping you? The market is full of AI tools, but which ones are legitimately useful?

Here's a rundown on 20 you can use now, recommended by entrepreneurs who love them.

ChatGPT