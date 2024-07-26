Get All Access for $5/mo

ChatGPT Launches Direct Rival to Google with 'SearchGPT' Currently in its beta form, SearchGPT has been made available to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OpenAI blog

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has announced the launch of 'SearchGPT', a prototype designed to combine the strength of native AI models with web information to provide fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.

"We plan to integrate this into ChatGPT later," said Srinivas Narayanan, VP, OpenAI on LinkedIn.

The new tool will be able to provide quick and direct responses to your questions with up-to-date information from the web with clear links to relevant sources. Notably, ChatGPT's dataset includes internet information up to September 2021.

"SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI's generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training," the OpenAI blog read.

This announcement comes days after Meta launched its Llama 3.1, touted to be the largest-ever open-source AI model, surpassing its competitors in several aspects.

"I believe that open source is necessary for a positive AI future. AI has more potential than any other modern technology to increase human productivity, creativity, and quality of life – and to accelerate economic growth while unlocking progress in medical and scientific research," noted Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post.
