Repair Corrupted Files on Mac or Windows for Just $50 No matter how severe the damage, the file format or where they're stored, EaseUS Fixo says it can repair your images, videos and office files, singly or in batches.

Not many business owners consider administrative work a real challenge. However, if an administrative error corrupts some of your company's most important files or renders them unopenable, the challenge becomes massive. Fortunately, you can quickly restore severely damaged files with EaseUS Fixo, and lifetime subscriptions for both Mac and Windows are currently on sale.

EaseUS Fixo says it can repair files created by a wide variety of devices in various formats. For instance, videos recorded on drones, cameras, smartphones, CCTs, and dashcams in formats such as MP4, MOV, M2TS, and more can be repaired no matter how bad the damage.

The same goes for photos stored on your computer, phones, digital cameras, SD cards, memory sticks, and USB flash drives. Formats such as JPG, JPEG, PNG, and more may be corrupted, pixelated, blurry, over- or underexposed. EaseUS Fixo can quickly bring your most important files back to life and even allows you to process them in batches.

Of course, your office files are every bit as important, but EaseUS Fixo says it has that covered, too. If Excel, Word, PowerPoint, or PDF files become unreadable or inaccessible due to an error or power surge, even novices can take the necessary steps to fix them because they are so simple — only three clicks are required.

You simply add files by browsing or dragging and dropping, then click the repair button. You can then preview the files to ensure they were all correctly restored and save them where they belong. It's easy to see why EaseUS Fixo has a 4.7 rating on Trustpilot after more than 20,000 reviews.

Pick from one of the versions below and save on file repair for life:

