Initial investment
$67K - $132K
Units as of 2022
150 36% over 3 years
GYMGUYZ strives to get people fit with a dynamic, personalized program that the trainer draws up following a free personal assessment. Whether the client's goal is to lose weight or improve their general fitness, GYMGUYZ will design a flexible program to meet their needs. The fitness programs are fun and challenging, each session is different and motivating, and the trainer can design a program for one-on-one or group workouts. 

GYMGUYZ started operations in 2008 and began franchising in 2013. There are now over 135 GYMGUYZ franchises across the United States to go along with an impressive presence in both Canada and overseas.

Why You May Want To Start a GYMGUYZ Franchise

GYMGUYZ may be the perfect answer for those who can't find the time to go to a gym or, perhaps, don't like the gym experience. With GYMGUYZ, your workout is private and designed to meet your goals. GYMGUYZ's distinctive red van brings the client's personal trainer, and all the equipment, to the client's home or workplace. It could offer the perfect answer for those who need a flexible fitness schedule.

A franchisee does not need to have experience in personal fitness programs. However, they should be dedicated to the GYMGUYZ ideal of improving people's lives. Naturally, they should be good with people and have the ability to motivate and encourage clients. 

What Might Make a GYMGUYZ Franchise a Good Choice?

GYMGUYZ has become a recognized name in the personal training field and seeks to improve all aspects of the client's health and fitness. The first session is typically free, and clients then pay per session, resulting in zero contracts or monthly fees. This franchise opportunity does not require a dedicated building, as all the work is done at the clients' premises. Once accepted as a franchisee, you can be up and running in as little as several months.

To be part of the GYMGUYZ team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a GYMGUYZ Franchise

As you decide if opening a GYMGUYZ franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a GYMGUYZ franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

GYMGUYZ offers a comprehensive training program for its franchisees as well as access to fitness, operations, and marketing experts. The GYMGUYZ corporate team is always available to assist the franchisee as they operate their location.  

If GYMGUYZ gives preliminary approval to a franchisee, then the franchise will invite the potential franchisee to a Team Day. At this event, the potential franchisee will meet the management team and have the opportunity to discuss the franchise opportunity in detail.

Before you know it, you may find yourself acting as the newest GYMGUYZ franchisee.

Company Overview

About GYMGUYZ

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2008
Leadership
Josh York, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
600 Broadhollow Rd., #200
Melville, NY 11747
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
150 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GYMGUYZ franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$66,600 - $131,500
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
GYMGUYZ has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
51 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where GYMGUYZ landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

