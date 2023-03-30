GYMGUYZ strives to get people fit with a dynamic, personalized program that the trainer draws up following a free personal assessment. Whether the client's goal is to lose weight or improve their general fitness, GYMGUYZ will design a flexible program to meet their needs. The fitness programs are fun and challenging, each session is different and motivating, and the trainer can design a program for one-on-one or group workouts.

GYMGUYZ started operations in 2008 and began franchising in 2013. There are now over 135 GYMGUYZ franchises across the United States to go along with an impressive presence in both Canada and overseas.

Why You May Want To Start a GYMGUYZ Franchise

GYMGUYZ may be the perfect answer for those who can't find the time to go to a gym or, perhaps, don't like the gym experience. With GYMGUYZ, your workout is private and designed to meet your goals. GYMGUYZ's distinctive red van brings the client's personal trainer, and all the equipment, to the client's home or workplace. It could offer the perfect answer for those who need a flexible fitness schedule.

A franchisee does not need to have experience in personal fitness programs. However, they should be dedicated to the GYMGUYZ ideal of improving people's lives. Naturally, they should be good with people and have the ability to motivate and encourage clients.

What Might Make a GYMGUYZ Franchise a Good Choice?

GYMGUYZ has become a recognized name in the personal training field and seeks to improve all aspects of the client's health and fitness. The first session is typically free, and clients then pay per session, resulting in zero contracts or monthly fees. This franchise opportunity does not require a dedicated building, as all the work is done at the clients' premises. Once accepted as a franchisee, you can be up and running in as little as several months.

To be part of the GYMGUYZ team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a GYMGUYZ Franchise

As you decide if opening a GYMGUYZ franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a GYMGUYZ franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

GYMGUYZ offers a comprehensive training program for its franchisees as well as access to fitness, operations, and marketing experts. The GYMGUYZ corporate team is always available to assist the franchisee as they operate their location.

If GYMGUYZ gives preliminary approval to a franchisee, then the franchise will invite the potential franchisee to a Team Day. At this event, the potential franchisee will meet the management team and have the opportunity to discuss the franchise opportunity in detail.

Before you know it, you may find yourself acting as the newest GYMGUYZ franchisee.