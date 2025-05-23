Grede is a CEO, founder, and serial entrepreneur. Here's how she prioritizes her day.

Emma Grede, 42, is the co-founder and CEO of denim company Good American, which did $200 million in sales in 2022, and the chief product officer and founding partner of Skims, a $4 billion shapewear brand. The serial entrepreneur, worth a reported $390 million, is also a mother of four, with an 11-year-old, an 8-year-old, and 3-year-old twins.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Grede disclosed that she works five days a week, in person, at the office, but still prioritizes quality time with her husband, Skims CEO Jens Grede, and four children, by setting strict schedules for her household. For example, she asks that everyone be at the breakfast table by 7:40 a.m. for a half hour of family time before school and work. And evenings are dedicated to family.

"I run my house like a military operation," Grede told Entrepreneur. "It's important for me to bring my family together, even for 30 minutes. Touching base and looking at each other is important."

Emma Grede. Photo Credit: Jamie Girdler

She also says she has "a lot of help" running her household.

"I don't have four kids that I get to school myself in the morning," Grede said. "I have a lot of help around me, and I rely on all of that help to get through the day… I'm not superwoman."

Grede says while her routine is detailed, it allows her to work, spend time with her family, and still be flexible when needed.

"As much as I like to have my routines, when things happen, they happen, and you can't control it," she said. "I have to have an element of flexibility to ensure that I can get things done."

Here's Grede's weekday routine — in military style:

0500 hours (5 a.m.) - Wake Up

Grede sets an alarm for 5 a.m. and either works out or uses the morning time to figure out her schedule for the day.

"I have a little quiet moment before all my kids get up," she said.

After her workout or day planning session, Grede makes a smoothie, then wakes her kids up.

0700 hours ( 7 a.m.) Getting Ready

By 7 a.m., everyone is up and getting ready for the day. It can get chaotic.

"At 7 a.m., my house is like LAX, JFK, Heathrow," Grede said. "It's nuts. Everyone does their get-ready bit."

0740 hours (7:40 a.m.) Breakfast at the table

Grede asks everyone to be at the breakfast table at "exactly 7:40" because that gives the family a half hour to sit at the table together before everyone leaves for work and school.

"Now, what state of undress they might be in, I don't know," Grede said. "Is your hair done? Are you moisturized? Are you ready? You know, one shoe on, I don't care. But everybody has to be at that breakfast table."

Grede's family usually chooses from a buffet of breakfast items, including eggs, cereal, and yogurt.

0810 (8:10 a.m.) - Commute to the office

After breakfast, everyone leaves the house. Grede works from the office 5 days a week, stating that the nature of her role at Skims as a "product person" requires her to work from the office.

"I make physical product that has to sit on people's bodies, so I will always be a five-day-a-week in-person person," Grede stated.

0900 hours (9 a.m.) to 1700 hours (5 p.m.) - Meetings

Grede says her workday consists of back-to-back meetings all day, every day.

She oversees over 150 people at Good American and around 400 staff members at Skims, and says she spends "an enormous amount of time" hiring new employees.

"I hire the right people to compensate for where I might not be particularly strong," Grede said.

Her philosophy is to hire well, then get out of the way.

She leaves the office without fail every day at 5 p.m.

1800 hours (6 p.m.) to 2200 hours (10 p.m.) - Dinner and time with family

Grede dedicates her evenings to family. She comes home and has dinner with her husband and kids.

"I do bath time, bedtime, and a little story with the kids before they go to bed," she said.

2200 hours (10 p.m.) - More work and bedtime

Grede will answer work emails at 10 p.m., if she has to.

"I work all the time," she disclosed. "If there are emails to be answered at 10 p.m., there are emails to be answered at 10 p.m. I'll be on the phone. I do whatever I have to do to get through the day."