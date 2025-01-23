Fitness trends come and go, but Crunch Fitness has managed to build a brand that's both enduring and innovative. Ranked #32 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #1 in the health and wellness category, Crunch is redefining what it means to get fit with an inclusive, high-energy environment designed to keep members coming back.

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 32

32 Number of units: 458

458 Change in units: +30.1% over 3 years

+30.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $918,000-$6,700,000

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Founded in 1989, Crunch Fitness combines a welcoming atmosphere with cutting-edge workouts and amenities. Its "No Judgments" philosophy allows it to appeal to a broad audience of fitness enthusiasts. Whether it's group fitness classes, personal training or premium equipment, Crunch offers something for everyone — and all at an affordable price point.

The global fitness industry is valued at more than $260 billion, and Crunch Fitness thrives in this competitive market. With more than 400 locations in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico and Spain, the brand has become a standout franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs. It's easy to see why: Crunch provides franchisees with extensive training, operational support and marketing tools, empowering them to build successful businesses.

Related: See Which Brands Topped Entrepreneur's 46th Annual Franchise 500

Crunch's ability to stay ahead of fitness trends also contributes to its success. From innovative class offerings to its HIIT Zone training program, the brand consistently finds ways to engage members and deliver value. Additionally, its focus on technology, including mobile apps and virtual training, keeps it competitive in an increasingly digital fitness landscape.

For entrepreneurs passionate about health and wellness, Crunch Fitness offers a proven business model that combines health, inclusivity and scalability. Whether you're new to franchising or an experienced operator, Crunch's vibrant community and strong support system make it a smart investment in the fitness industry.

Related: Here's how we determined our annual Franchise 500 ranking and what we learned from the data.