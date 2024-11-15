This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Jackie Cuevas, a 33-year-old human-resources administrator in Orange County, California. It has been edited for length and clarity.

In 2015, I started my career in recruiting, gaining experience with résumés, interviews, and job searching.

I transitioned into human resources in 2020, and I now work at a nonprofit. I handle everything from onboarding and benefits to compliance and payroll.

When everyone was stuck at home during the pandemic, I also began posting career-related videos on TikTok. I love using the platform to empower people in their career journeys and share what I've learned.

One thing I've talked about is how to write an email at work. There are also some things I would never put in an email — here are three of them.

1. Personal information

You should never share personal information in an email, such as your Social Security number, credit-card details, or bank account and routing numbers. If you're buying lunch for yourself and your coworker, don't email them your credit-card number. Sharing your address with a colleague is fine, as you might do if they want to send you a thank-you card.

The internet is dangerous; people can save your information, download it, and use it in ways you didn't intend.

You also need to be cautious of hacking and phishing emails — you don't want your information caught up in those. Don't open or click any links or attachments you don't recognize. Be cautious of using weak WiFi, as that also makes you susceptible to hackers getting your information.

Share sensitive information using your company's secure platforms, like Adobe. Another idea is to enable two-factor authentication. To err on the side of caution, you can also share private information with someone directly, such as over the phone.

2. Targeted words

You want to be mindful of the words you use in emails. Words like "bullying," "I'm being harassed," or even "name-calling" are targeted words, and when you use them, HR may investigate further.

Use those words carefully because they can lead to something bigger than you intended. I once saw an employee complain about something they saw as small, but it turned into a bigger issue. When that happens, it could lead to termination or someone getting written up.

If you need to use targeted words or have an issue with a colleague, ask yourself: Can this be resolved by talking to the colleague I'm having issues with or talking to my supervisor? Or is it a bigger issue where I do need to go to HR?

3. Information you don't want your company to see

I've seen people accidentally hit "reply all" when they meant to send a message to just one person or chat on Zoom and not realize everyone could see.

Watch out for these things, but also remember that your company can access your email, chat, and Slack messages. It's usually not to pin something on anyone, but if your company needs to access your email for any reason, like obtaining certain documents, it can.

That might lead to them seeing something you didn't intend for them to, and information can come out that way. For instance, I don't advise using company time and property to swear at a coworker over how they behaved in a meeting. Things like that can be seen by HR and documented.

Also, if someone complains, remember that the receiver will still have it even if you delete it from your inbox. In some cases, such as part of an internal investigation, HR can work with the IT department to retrieve deleted emails if the organization's policies allow this. Many companies can retain deleted emails for a certain period in their server archives or backups.

This goes for your work calendar, too. You should be mindful that people look at your calendar, and if you want something private, like a massage appointment or pickleball match, you shouldn't put it on your work calendar. Instead, just say you're "busy" or "free" without adding the extra details.

If you don't want your company to see something, it's best to keep it offline or say it professionally.