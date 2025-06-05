Looking to Break Into a Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry? These Are the Top Fitness Franchises in 2025. These fitness franchises are leading the pack in growth, brand appeal and innovation — offering strong opportunities for health-focused entrepreneurs.
Key Takeaways
- Health-focused consumers continue to invest in wellness, driving demand for both budget-friendly gyms and premium boutique studios.
- Several of the brands on this list offer semi-absentee models, small footprints or strong unit economics ideal for multi-unit ownership.
- From infrared workouts to data-driven training, today's top fitness franchises are blending tech and experience to stay ahead of the curve.
The multi-billion-dollar fitness industry continues to flex its strength as one of the most dynamic sectors in franchising, offering scalable business models, passionate consumer bases and a wide range of ownership opportunities. From legacy gyms with global recognition to fast-growing boutique concepts redefining the workout experience, these 10 standout fitness franchises, all ranked on the 2025 Franchise 500, represent the best in branding, growth and long-term potential for health-minded entrepreneurs.
1. Crunch
- Founded: 2010
- Franchising since: 2010
- Overall Rank: 32
- Number of units: 458
- Change in units: +30.1% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $918,000 - $6,700,000
- Leadership: Jim Rowley, CEO
- Parent company: N/A
Crunch blends affordability with energy, offering a welcoming, no-judgment environment for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Known for high-intensity classes, personal training and a vibrant gym culture, the brand has grown rapidly since it began franchising in 2010. With hundreds of locations and strong support systems for franchisees, Crunch stands out as a compelling opportunity in the competitive, multi-billion-dollar health and wellness space.
2. Orangetheory Fitness
- Founded: 2010
- Franchising since: 2010
- Overall Rank: 73
- Number of units: 1,504
- Change in units: +3.1% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $729,000 - $1,600,000
- Leadership: Richard Armstrong, CDO
- Parent company: Purpose Brands
Orangetheory Fitness is a fitness franchise known for its science-backed, heart rate-based interval training. Founded in 2010, it has expanded to over 1,500 studios worldwide. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training and marketing. Ideal Orangetheory franchisees are passionate about fitness and committed to active studio involvement.
3. Anytime Fitness
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2002
- Overall Rank: 82
- Number of units: 5,273
- Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $398,000 - $973,000
- Leadership: Chuck Runyon, CEO
- Parent company: Self Esteem Brands
For nearly a quarter of a century, Anytime Fitness has offered a 24/7 gym experience with a focus on convenience and community. The brand has grown to over 5,000 locations across more than 30 countries. The franchise appeals to entrepreneurs seeking a scalable model, with the majority of owners operating multiple units. Franchisees receive extensive training and marketing assistance, making it a compelling opportunity in the fitness industry.
4. Hotworx
- Founded: 2017
- Franchising since: 2017
- Overall Rank: 95
- Number of units: 768
- Change in units: +125.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $252,000 - $1,200,000
- Leadership: Stephen P. Smith, CEO
- Parent company: Hotworx Franchising, LLC
Hotworx redefines boutique fitness with its patented infrared sauna workouts, blending heat, isometric exercises and HIIT in a 24/7 virtual format. Since launching in 2017, the brand has expanded to over 700 global locations, earning a spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 top 100. Founder Stephen P. Smith attributes this rapid growth to a culture rooted in discipline and commitment — qualities he seeks in every franchise partner.
5. Club Pilates
- Founded: 2007
- Franchising since: 2012
- Overall Rank: 133
- Number of units: 1,082
- Change in units: +66.7% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $197,000 - $459,000
- Leadership: Mark King, CEO
- Parent company: Xponential Fitness
Club Pilates offers a scalable model backed by a strong corporate support system. Franchisees gain access to proven site selection strategies, studio design expertise, hands-on training and national marketing campaigns — all designed to streamline the launch process and set owners up for long-term growth. The brand's flexible ownership structure also allows both hands-on operators and semi-absentee investors to thrive.
6. Gold's Gym
- Founded: 1965
- Franchising since: 1980
- Overall Rank: 160
- Number of units: 590
- Change in units: -2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,800,000 - $4,300,000
- Leadership: Kevin Christie, VP of global franchising
- Parent company: RSG Group
A symbol of strength and fitness since 1965, Gold's Gym opened in Venice Beach and eventually became a training ground for legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, with nearly 600 locations across six continents, the brand blends its iconic heritage with modern innovation. Gold's provides company support, including site selection, gym design and marketing assistance, making it an appealing opportunity in the fitness industry.
7. The Exercise Coach
- Founded: 2000
- Franchising since: 2010
- Overall Rank: 200
- Number of units: 254
- Change in units: +61.8% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $162,000 - $383,000
- Leadership: Brian Cygan, CEO
- Parent company: Exercise Coach USA LLC
The Exercise Coach offers a tech-driven fitness franchise tailored to adults over 45. Founded in 2000 and franchising since 2010, it delivers personalized, 20-minute strength training sessions using proprietary Exerbotics equipment. And with a compact studio footprint and minimal staffing needs, the franchise is designed for operational efficiency.
8. F45 Training
- Founded: 2011
- Franchising since: 2013
- Overall Rank: 232
- Number of units: 1,583
- Change in units: +1.8% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $294,000 - $719,000
- Leadership: Tom Dowd, CEO
- Parent company: F45 Training Holdings Inc.
F45 Training's group fitness is focused on its 45-minute, high-intensity functional workouts, fostering a strong community atmosphere. Since its inception in 2011, F45 has expanded to over 1,500 studios, including approximately 800 international locations, while maintaining a significant presence in the U.S. Franchisees are drawn to its scalable model, diverse workout offerings and the brand's commitment to innovation, making it a standout opportunity in the boutique fitness industry.
9. Pure Barre
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2009
- Overall Rank: 375
- Number of units: 631
- Change in units: +5.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $265,000 - $419,000
- Leadership: Mark King, CEO
- Parent company: Xponential Fitness
Pure Barre is a fitness franchise specializing in low-impact, high-intensity barre workouts. Since its founding in 2001, it has expanded to more than 600 studios across North America. The franchise offers a scalable business model with semi-absentee ownership options, attracting entrepreneurs seeking a community-focused fitness brand. Pure Barre franchises are ideal for those passionate about wellness, and the brand provides a proven concept in the growing boutique fitness industry.
10. D1 Training
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2015
- Overall Rank: 390
- Number of units: 116
- Change in units: +103.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $162,000 - $711,000
- Leadership: Will Bartholomew, founder/CEO
- Parent company: N/A
Built on the principles of Division 1 athletic programs, D1 Training is a performance-based fitness franchise that offers structured training for youth, adults and elite athletes. Founded in 2001 and franchising since 2015, D1 Training now operates over 100 locations nationwide. With expert coaching, small-group sessions and a values-driven approach, the brand attracts franchisees who are passionate about sports, community and long-term growth.
