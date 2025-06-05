These fitness franchises are leading the pack in growth, brand appeal and innovation — offering strong opportunities for health-focused entrepreneurs.

The multi-billion-dollar fitness industry continues to flex its strength as one of the most dynamic sectors in franchising, offering scalable business models, passionate consumer bases and a wide range of ownership opportunities. From legacy gyms with global recognition to fast-growing boutique concepts redefining the workout experience, these 10 standout fitness franchises, all ranked on the 2025 Franchise 500, represent the best in branding, growth and long-term potential for health-minded entrepreneurs.

1. Crunch

Founded: 2010

2010 Franchising since: 2010

2010 Overall Rank: 32

32 Number of units: 458

458 Change in units: +30.1% over 3 years

+30.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $918,000 - $6,700,000

$918,000 - $6,700,000 Leadership: Jim Rowley, CEO

Jim Rowley, CEO Parent company: N/A

Crunch blends affordability with energy, offering a welcoming, no-judgment environment for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Known for high-intensity classes, personal training and a vibrant gym culture, the brand has grown rapidly since it began franchising in 2010. With hundreds of locations and strong support systems for franchisees, Crunch stands out as a compelling opportunity in the competitive, multi-billion-dollar health and wellness space.

2. Orangetheory Fitness

Founded: 2010

2010 Franchising since: 2010

2010 Overall Rank: 73

73 Number of units: 1,504

1,504 Change in units: +3.1% over 3 years

+3.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $729,000 - $1,600,000

$729,000 - $1,600,000 Leadership: Richard Armstrong, CDO

Richard Armstrong, CDO Parent company: Purpose Brands

Orangetheory Fitness is a fitness franchise known for its science-backed, heart rate-based interval training. Founded in 2010, it has expanded to over 1,500 studios worldwide. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training and marketing. Ideal Orangetheory franchisees are passionate about fitness and committed to active studio involvement.

3. Anytime Fitness

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2002

2002 Overall Rank: 82

82 Number of units: 5,273

5,273 Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years

+7.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $398,000 - $973,000

$398,000 - $973,000 Leadership: Chuck Runyon, CEO

Chuck Runyon, CEO Parent company: Self Esteem Brands

For nearly a quarter of a century, Anytime Fitness has offered a 24/7 gym experience with a focus on convenience and community. The brand has grown to over 5,000 locations across more than 30 countries. The franchise appeals to entrepreneurs seeking a scalable model, with the majority of owners operating multiple units. Franchisees receive extensive training and marketing assistance, making it a compelling opportunity in the fitness industry.

4. Hotworx

Founded: 2017

2017 Franchising since: 2017

2017 Overall Rank: 95

95 Number of units: 768

768 Change in units: +125.9% over 3 years

+125.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $252,000 - $1,200,000

$252,000 - $1,200,000 Leadership: Stephen P. Smith, CEO

Stephen P. Smith, CEO Parent company: Hotworx Franchising, LLC

Hotworx redefines boutique fitness with its patented infrared sauna workouts, blending heat, isometric exercises and HIIT in a 24/7 virtual format. Since launching in 2017, the brand has expanded to over 700 global locations, earning a spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 top 100. Founder Stephen P. Smith attributes this rapid growth to a culture rooted in discipline and commitment — qualities he seeks in every franchise partner.

5. Club Pilates

Founded: 2007

2007 Franchising since: 2012

2012 Overall Rank: 133

133 Number of units: 1,082

1,082 Change in units: +66.7% over 3 years

+66.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $197,000 - $459,000

$197,000 - $459,000 Leadership: Mark King, CEO

Mark King, CEO Parent company: Xponential Fitness

Club Pilates offers a scalable model backed by a strong corporate support system. Franchisees gain access to proven site selection strategies, studio design expertise, hands-on training and national marketing campaigns — all designed to streamline the launch process and set owners up for long-term growth. The brand's flexible ownership structure also allows both hands-on operators and semi-absentee investors to thrive.

6. Gold's Gym

Founded: 1965

1965 Franchising since: 1980

1980 Overall Rank: 160

160 Number of units: 590

590 Change in units: -2% over 3 years

-2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,800,000 - $4,300,000

$1,800,000 - $4,300,000 Leadership: Kevin Christie, VP of global franchising

Kevin Christie, VP of global franchising Parent company: RSG Group

A symbol of strength and fitness since 1965, Gold's Gym opened in Venice Beach and eventually became a training ground for legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, with nearly 600 locations across six continents, the brand blends its iconic heritage with modern innovation. Gold's provides company support, including site selection, gym design and marketing assistance, making it an appealing opportunity in the fitness industry.

7. The Exercise Coach

Founded: 2000

2000 Franchising since: 2010

2010 Overall Rank: 200

200 Number of units: 254

254 Change in units: +61.8% over 3 years

+61.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $162,000 - $383,000

$162,000 - $383,000 Leadership: Brian Cygan, CEO

Brian Cygan, CEO Parent company: Exercise Coach USA LLC

The Exercise Coach offers a tech-driven fitness franchise tailored to adults over 45. Founded in 2000 and franchising since 2010, it delivers personalized, 20-minute strength training sessions using proprietary Exerbotics equipment. And with a compact studio footprint and minimal staffing needs, the franchise is designed for operational efficiency.

8. F45 Training

Founded: 2011

2011 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Overall Rank: 232

232 Number of units: 1,583

1,583 Change in units: +1.8% over 3 years

+1.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $294,000 - $719,000

$294,000 - $719,000 Leadership: Tom Dowd, CEO

Tom Dowd, CEO Parent company: F45 Training Holdings Inc.

F45 Training's group fitness is focused on its 45-minute, high-intensity functional workouts, fostering a strong community atmosphere. Since its inception in 2011, F45 has expanded to over 1,500 studios, including approximately 800 international locations, while maintaining a significant presence in the U.S. Franchisees are drawn to its scalable model, diverse workout offerings and the brand's commitment to innovation, making it a standout opportunity in the boutique fitness industry.

9. Pure Barre

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2009

2009 Overall Rank: 375

375 Number of units: 631

631 Change in units: +5.3% over 3 years

+5.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $265,000 - $419,000

$265,000 - $419,000 Leadership: Mark King, CEO

Mark King, CEO Parent company: Xponential Fitness

Pure Barre is a fitness franchise specializing in low-impact, high-intensity barre workouts. Since its founding in 2001, it has expanded to more than 600 studios across North America. The franchise offers a scalable business model with semi-absentee ownership options, attracting entrepreneurs seeking a community-focused fitness brand. Pure Barre franchises are ideal for those passionate about wellness, and the brand provides a proven concept in the growing boutique fitness industry.

10. D1 Training

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Overall Rank: 390

390 Number of units: 116

116 Change in units: +103.5% over 3 years

+103.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $162,000 - $711,000

$162,000 - $711,000 Leadership: Will Bartholomew, founder/CEO

Will Bartholomew, founder/CEO Parent company: N/A

Built on the principles of Division 1 athletic programs, D1 Training is a performance-based fitness franchise that offers structured training for youth, adults and elite athletes. Founded in 2001 and franchising since 2015, D1 Training now operates over 100 locations nationwide. With expert coaching, small-group sessions and a values-driven approach, the brand attracts franchisees who are passionate about sports, community and long-term growth.

