I'm CEO of an International Commercial Cleaning Franchise. Here's How I've Turned My Failures Into Fuel for Success. Failure is not the end — it's a stepping stone to success. Explore how setbacks can be transformed into valuable learning experiences that fuel growth and resilience.

By Adam Povlitz Edited by Carl Stoffers

Key Takeaways

  • Successful entrepreneurs see setbacks as stepping stones, not roadblocks.
  • True leadership comes from understanding every part of your business firsthand, not just managing from the top.
  • Success isn’t about never failing — it’s about learning, adapting, and pushing forward despite challenges.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Failure is not the opposite of success; it's part of the journey. In my years as CEO and President of an international commercial cleaning franchise system, I've understood that the most successful entrepreneurs have one thing in common: they embrace failure as an opportunity to grow.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Reframe failure

One of the most valuable lessons I've discovered is that failure is only a failure if you don't learn from it. Think of it as a stepping stone rather than a roadblock. Take Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, for example. She attributes much of her success to her father, who encouraged her to celebrate failure at the dinner table. This mindset helped her take risks, knowing failure was simply part of the process.

At Anago, we've had our share of moments that didn't go as planned. Each one has been an opportunity to refine our approach. Early in my career, I faced the challenge of transitioning from a budding career in financial services to a leadership role in commercial cleaning franchising. Though it started as a family business, the industry was new to me, and I had to admit there was a lot I didn't know. Rather than viewing my lack of experience as a disadvantage, I embraced it as an opportunity to ask questions, listen, and learn from everyone around me—from frontline employees to seasoned franchisees. That willingness to learn laid the foundation for the leader I am today.

Related: See Which Brands Topped Entrepreneur's 46th Annual Franchise 500

Earn your seat at the table

For me, this lesson is deeply personal. Taking over the business from my father did not happen overnight or without effort. I wasn't handed the keys to Anago; I had to earn my position by working in and learning every segment of the business. Before I could sit at the helm, I rolled up my sleeves and got hands-on (literally) experience in cleaning client offices, client sales, franchise sales and customer service.

This experience taught me that meritocracy matters. Authentic leadership is about understanding the intricacies of your business, not just dictating from the top. I often draw on those early years when making decisions. I've walked in their shoes. It's easier to empathize with team members and franchisees. If you want to overcome failure, you must ground yourself in the details and be willing to do the work.

Related: Here's how we determined our annual Franchise 500 ranking and what we learned from the data.

Perseverance not perfection

Failure often signals the need for a pivot. Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, faced rejection from over 200 investors when he pitched his idea to bring Italian-style coffee culture to America. Instead of giving up, he adapted his pitch, creating a global phenomenon.

Success rarely comes on the first try. Walt Disney, who faced bankruptcy and rejection before creating the empire we know today, exemplifies the power of perseverance. Over 300 bankers initially turned down his vision for Disneyland, yet he refused to give up.

The critical lesson here is to adapt and keep moving forward while applying the lessons learned from each experience and each rejection.

Related: These Women-Founded Franchises Surpassed a Major Milestone — Against the Odds. Here's How They Did It.

Surround yourself with the right people

No one succeeds alone. Steve Jobs once said, "One person never does great things in business; a team of people does them." He understood that a strong team is essential to overcoming challenges.

At Anago, we invest heavily in our people. Our Master and Unit level franchisees are our partners in success and by fostering a culture of support, we all win. From sharing best practices to providing mentorship, our community allows everyone to learn from each other's missteps and victories.

Failure is inevitable, but it doesn't define you. Instead, it shapes you into a more decisive, more capable leader. The next time you encounter a setback, pause and ask: What is this teaching me? You can turn obstacles into opportunities by reframing failure, adapting to change, earning your place, persevering through challenges, and leaning on your team.

Related: Here's how we determined our annual Franchise 500 ranking and what we learned from the data.

0524_Franchise_Article Franchise Quiz Ad Unit v2b
Adam Povlitz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Chief Executive Officer & President of Anago Cleaning Systems

Adam Povlitz is CEO and president of Anago Cleaning Systems, one of the world’s leading franchised commercial cleaning companies, and a leader in technological advances relating to business operations and facilities services with over 1,800 franchisees across North America.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

After an Eye-Opening Trip to Home Depot, This Grandfather Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — and Did About $500,000 in Sales Last Year

Joshua White was shopping with his daughter when he recognized a real problem he wanted to solve.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Probably Died Waiting for You to Do Your Lesson': Duolingo Says Its Mascot, Duo the Owl, Is Dead

The language app posted the news on social media Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Using ChatGPT? AI Could Damage Your Critical Thinking Skills, According to a Microsoft Study

Relying on AI can mean using fewer cognitive skills, which can lead to a deterioration over time.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'I Can't Get Everyone to Move Here': Why Airbnb's CEO Is Sticking With a Once-a-Month Hybrid Schedule

Airbnb gives all its employees the freedom to work from home or the office, but there's a catch.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel