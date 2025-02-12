Failure is not the end — it's a stepping stone to success. Explore how setbacks can be transformed into valuable learning experiences that fuel growth and resilience.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Failure is not the opposite of success; it's part of the journey. In my years as CEO and President of an international commercial cleaning franchise system, I've understood that the most successful entrepreneurs have one thing in common: they embrace failure as an opportunity to grow.

Reframe failure

One of the most valuable lessons I've discovered is that failure is only a failure if you don't learn from it. Think of it as a stepping stone rather than a roadblock. Take Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, for example. She attributes much of her success to her father, who encouraged her to celebrate failure at the dinner table. This mindset helped her take risks, knowing failure was simply part of the process.

At Anago, we've had our share of moments that didn't go as planned. Each one has been an opportunity to refine our approach. Early in my career, I faced the challenge of transitioning from a budding career in financial services to a leadership role in commercial cleaning franchising. Though it started as a family business, the industry was new to me, and I had to admit there was a lot I didn't know. Rather than viewing my lack of experience as a disadvantage, I embraced it as an opportunity to ask questions, listen, and learn from everyone around me—from frontline employees to seasoned franchisees. That willingness to learn laid the foundation for the leader I am today.

Earn your seat at the table

For me, this lesson is deeply personal. Taking over the business from my father did not happen overnight or without effort. I wasn't handed the keys to Anago; I had to earn my position by working in and learning every segment of the business. Before I could sit at the helm, I rolled up my sleeves and got hands-on (literally) experience in cleaning client offices, client sales, franchise sales and customer service.

This experience taught me that meritocracy matters. Authentic leadership is about understanding the intricacies of your business, not just dictating from the top. I often draw on those early years when making decisions. I've walked in their shoes. It's easier to empathize with team members and franchisees. If you want to overcome failure, you must ground yourself in the details and be willing to do the work.

Perseverance not perfection

Failure often signals the need for a pivot. Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, faced rejection from over 200 investors when he pitched his idea to bring Italian-style coffee culture to America. Instead of giving up, he adapted his pitch, creating a global phenomenon.

Success rarely comes on the first try. Walt Disney, who faced bankruptcy and rejection before creating the empire we know today, exemplifies the power of perseverance. Over 300 bankers initially turned down his vision for Disneyland, yet he refused to give up.

The critical lesson here is to adapt and keep moving forward while applying the lessons learned from each experience and each rejection.

Surround yourself with the right people

No one succeeds alone. Steve Jobs once said, "One person never does great things in business; a team of people does them." He understood that a strong team is essential to overcoming challenges.

At Anago, we invest heavily in our people. Our Master and Unit level franchisees are our partners in success and by fostering a culture of support, we all win. From sharing best practices to providing mentorship, our community allows everyone to learn from each other's missteps and victories.

Failure is inevitable, but it doesn't define you. Instead, it shapes you into a more decisive, more capable leader. The next time you encounter a setback, pause and ask: What is this teaching me? You can turn obstacles into opportunities by reframing failure, adapting to change, earning your place, persevering through challenges, and leaning on your team.

