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Key Takeaways If your company doesn’t land in the first 10 seconds, people don’t slow down and give you more runway; they just quietly file you under the closest thing they already know and move on.

Being specific about what your product is and is not is one of the most underused tools in early-stage messaging.

There’s a version of this conversation that happens all the time. A founder is pitching, doing an interview or just talking to someone at a conference, and somewhere around minute three, it becomes clear that the other person still doesn’t really know what the company does. So the founder goes again, with more detail, a different angle, or one more analogy. And the person nods, but the nod is the polite kind.

It’s not a knowledge problem. It’s not that the founder doesn’t understand their own business. It’s that the explanation was built for someone who already cares, and most people don’t yet.

People don’t try to understand you — they categorize you

The uncomfortable truth about messaging is that nobody is reading carefully. Investors are skimming. Journalists are pattern-matching against whatever they covered last week. Potential customers are half-distracted. Everyone is moving fast and making quick calls about what something is and whether it’s worth more of their time. If your company doesn’t land in the first 10 seconds, people don’t slow down and give you more runway; they just quietly file you under the closest thing they already know and move on. And whatever they filed you under is now doing work in the world, whether it’s accurate or not.

The first sentence of a pitch is doing more work than most founders give it credit for. Not the deck, not the market size slide, not the product demo, the literal first thing someone hears or reads. That’s where the brain starts building a model of what you are, and once that model starts forming, everything else either fits into it or fights against it. A lot of founders spend months perfecting the middle of their story and almost no time interrogating the very beginning of it.

Where interpretation actually starts

There’s a simple way to check this. Explain what your company does to someone with zero context — not an advisor, not a friend who’s been following along — a genuine stranger, and then ask them to play it back. If what they describe doesn’t match what you’re building, the explanation is the problem. Not the product. The explanation.

The part most people skip is the “what we’re not” half. When something new shows up, the fastest mental move is to attach it to something familiar. That’s not laziness, that’s just how categorization works. But if the familiar thing people reach for is wrong, and in proptech (like most new and disruptive industries), it almost always is, because so many genuinely different models get lumped together, that comparison quietly shapes every conversation that follows. Being specific about what you’re not is one of the most underused tools in early-stage messaging.

Comparables are another one of those things founders tend to leave to chance. Which is strange, because the comparison someone reaches for when they’re trying to understand you shapes their expectations more than almost anything else you say. If you don’t volunteer one, they’ll generate their own. And their version might be fine, or it might be the exact framing you’ve been trying to avoid. The smarter move is to choose it yourself and introduce it early, before their brain gets there first.

You don’t control the story for long

The media side of this is where things tend to escape fastest. A journalist covering your space is usually not a deep expert in what you do. They’re talking to a handful of people, trying to compress something complicated into 800 words for an audience that knows even less, and they need a clean sentence to describe your company before their editor will let the piece through. If you give them that sentence naturally — like you’re just talking, not like you’re reading off a press release — most of them will use it. If you don’t, they’ll write one from whatever they have in front of them. That version then gets indexed, picked up by the next reporter who searches your name and slowly becomes the working shorthand for what you are. And once that version sticks, you don’t just lose clarity — you lose the right investors, the right customers and a lot of time you don’t get back. That’s a lot of downstream consequences riding on whether you made one journalist’s afternoon slightly easier.

None of this requires a rebrand, a new agency or a full messaging overhaul. It mostly just requires deciding that the first sentence is worth as much attention as everything that comes after it. And being willing to say, clearly and early, both what you are and what you’re not, before someone else does it for you with whatever shortcut they have lying around.

The market isn’t misunderstanding you out of carelessness. It’s just describing you with the best available information. The whole game is making sure that information is yours.