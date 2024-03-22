From Dickens to Boardroom– Acing Future with Strategic Thinking In the corporate realm, the ability to step back and objectively review strategic goals and plans is crucial for ongoing success. However, we do not need the assistance of ethereal beings to gauge the effectiveness of our actions. Instead, we have the principles of strategic thinking to guide our actions and keep us continually on the path to success

By Manoj Nair

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Ebenezer Scrooge is a rather well-known Dickensian character who usually makes an appearance in December. Scrooge underwent a transformative experience when he was made a spectator to certain events in his past, his present and his anticipated future. This perspective allowed him to understand the consequences of his actions and make necessary changes for a better future. In the corporate realm, the ability to step back and objectively review strategic goals and plans is crucial for ongoing success. However, we do not need the assistance of ethereal beings to gauge the effectiveness of our actions. Instead, we have the principles of strategic thinking to guide our actions and keep us continually on the path to success.

EFFECTIVE EXECUTION

A cornerstone of strategic thinking is the effective execution of the chosen action plan that aligns with the aspirational goal. Strategic thinking does not stop once a plan has been created. To turn a strategic vision into reality, clear communication is key. Avoiding jargon and employing analogies and storytelling help convey the vision to stakeholders.

In The Corporate Realm, The Ability To Step Back And Objectively Review Strategic Goals And Plans Is Crucial For Ongoing Success. We Have The Principles Of Strategic Thinking To Guide Our Actions And Keep Us Continually On The Path To Success

Boeing is a classic example of a company which has executed its strategies effectively. It has largely been able to successfully execute its strategy, focusing on innovation and responsiveness to market demands, by delivering a wide range of aircraft.

REGULAR AND OBJECTIVE REVIEWS

Regular, objective reviews of the results are vital to ensuring that you continue on the right track towards your goals. This is a difficult task given how close you are to the vision. Strategic thinking requires continuous monitoring and proactive adjustments to rectify any aspects that cause the actions to deviate from the path to be taken to achieve the intended objective.

Tesla conducts regular objective assessments of its performance with data-driven evaluation of quantitative metrics such as revenue growth, vehicle deliveries, and production efficiency. The insights from the assessments help it to innovate rapidly and make agile adjustments to strategic plans in response to market dynamics or internal challenges, thus positioning it as a leader in the evolving automotive and energy industries.

PRACTICE, PRACTICE, AND MORE PRACTICE

The best part is that strategic thinking is a skill that can be learned through practice. The secret lies in changing our thought process from being focused on "what" to focusing on the "how". As a strategic thinker, the ability to keep the big picture in mind while paying attention to all the little details is critical. You will then be capable of drawing connections that are not easily recognisable without taking a few steps back to get a bird's eye view. P&G practices strategic thinking by actively managing its brand portfolio. It regularly assesses its product offerings, divesting underperforming brands, and acquiring new ones to stay relevant and meet consumer needs.

As we navigate the complexities of the business world, adopting a strategic thinking mindset becomes paramount. Just as Scrooge learned to shape his future through reflection and change, businesses that embrace strategic thinking can forge a path to sustained success, avoiding the pitfalls that come with stagnant plans and inflexible strategies.
Manoj Nair

AVP & Global Head of Marketing, Corporate Strategy & Risk, Infosys BPM

Most Popular

See all
Living

10 Telltale Phrases That Indicate Somebody Isn't Telling the Truth

It's harder to tell a convincing lie than speak an unpleasant truth.

By Deep Patel
By Emily Rella
Business News

Costco Closes Its Food Court to Non-Members, Leaving $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda Combo Fans Devastated

Membership fees made up 73% of Costco's net profits last year.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

8 CEO Mindset Quotes That Keep Me Honest and Inspired

In this article, I'll share a collection of my favorite inspiring quotes for CEOs and why I think they're useful to remember.

By Jason Hennessey
Technology

AI-Powered Marketing Automation: Streamlining Workflows for Efficiency

Welcome to the world of AI-powered marketing automation – where innovation meets optimization for unparalleled success in the digital landscape. Enter AI-powered marketing automation, a technological marvel

By Disha Rathi
Side Hustle

This Gen Zer's Stylish Side Hustle Earns About $20,000 a Month and Paid Off His Parents' $200,000 Debt: 'I Enjoy the Hands-Off Nature'

Ray Cao went from working as a barista for $8 an hour to being a successful seller on online marketplace StockX.

By Amanda Breen