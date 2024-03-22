In the corporate realm, the ability to step back and objectively review strategic goals and plans is crucial for ongoing success. However, we do not need the assistance of ethereal beings to gauge the effectiveness of our actions. Instead, we have the principles of strategic thinking to guide our actions and keep us continually on the path to success

Ebenezer Scrooge is a rather well-known Dickensian character who usually makes an appearance in December. Scrooge underwent a transformative experience when he was made a spectator to certain events in his past, his present and his anticipated future. This perspective allowed him to understand the consequences of his actions and make necessary changes for a better future. In the corporate realm, the ability to step back and objectively review strategic goals and plans is crucial for ongoing success. However, we do not need the assistance of ethereal beings to gauge the effectiveness of our actions. Instead, we have the principles of strategic thinking to guide our actions and keep us continually on the path to success.

EFFECTIVE EXECUTION

A cornerstone of strategic thinking is the effective execution of the chosen action plan that aligns with the aspirational goal. Strategic thinking does not stop once a plan has been created. To turn a strategic vision into reality, clear communication is key. Avoiding jargon and employing analogies and storytelling help convey the vision to stakeholders.

Boeing is a classic example of a company which has executed its strategies effectively. It has largely been able to successfully execute its strategy, focusing on innovation and responsiveness to market demands, by delivering a wide range of aircraft.

REGULAR AND OBJECTIVE REVIEWS

Regular, objective reviews of the results are vital to ensuring that you continue on the right track towards your goals. This is a difficult task given how close you are to the vision. Strategic thinking requires continuous monitoring and proactive adjustments to rectify any aspects that cause the actions to deviate from the path to be taken to achieve the intended objective.

Tesla conducts regular objective assessments of its performance with data-driven evaluation of quantitative metrics such as revenue growth, vehicle deliveries, and production efficiency. The insights from the assessments help it to innovate rapidly and make agile adjustments to strategic plans in response to market dynamics or internal challenges, thus positioning it as a leader in the evolving automotive and energy industries.

PRACTICE, PRACTICE, AND MORE PRACTICE

The best part is that strategic thinking is a skill that can be learned through practice. The secret lies in changing our thought process from being focused on "what" to focusing on the "how". As a strategic thinker, the ability to keep the big picture in mind while paying attention to all the little details is critical. You will then be capable of drawing connections that are not easily recognisable without taking a few steps back to get a bird's eye view. P&G practices strategic thinking by actively managing its brand portfolio. It regularly assesses its product offerings, divesting underperforming brands, and acquiring new ones to stay relevant and meet consumer needs.

As we navigate the complexities of the business world, adopting a strategic thinking mindset becomes paramount. Just as Scrooge learned to shape his future through reflection and change, businesses that embrace strategic thinking can forge a path to sustained success, avoiding the pitfalls that come with stagnant plans and inflexible strategies.