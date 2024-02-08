Remember that businesses like Grammarly, Spanx, TOMS shoes, YouTube, and Apple were once small businesses, too. So, while the journey may be challenging, it's worth working for!

More than 580 million entrepreneurs worldwide decided to start their own businesses because they were unhappy with their regular jobs. But creating a successful business is one of the hardest things entrepreneurs will ever do. How do you go about funding your startup?

One of the biggest challenges for new small businesses is a lack of financial resources. If you find yourself in the same boat, don't give up just yet. As the culture of start-ups thrives, so do opportunities to fund those start-ups.

