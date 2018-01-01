Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $100,000 +

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Do you want to start a business-related alternative to health care, but you lack skills or experience in the industry? You can still be part of the multibillion-dollar booming alternative health-care industry simply by starting an alternative health care center. Start by leasing a large professional office space and subdivide the space into smaller offices for alternative practitioners to lease and, in effect, form an alternative health-care center. Attracting health care practitioners to sublease the smaller individual offices should be no problem, providing you offer services such as a centralized receptionist, parcel shipping, central record keeping and additional services that the practitioners would typically require for the operation of their alternative health-care services. The alternative health-care services housed within the center could include massage therapy, aromatherapy, herbal medicines and any other alternative health-care service that is available.