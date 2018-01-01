Alternative Health-Care Center

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $100,000 +
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Do you want to start a business-related alternative to health care, but you lack skills or experience in the industry? You can still be part of the multibillion-dollar booming alternative health-care industry simply by starting an alternative health care center. Start by leasing a large professional office space and subdivide the space into smaller offices for alternative practitioners to lease and, in effect, form an alternative health-care center. Attracting health care practitioners to sublease the smaller individual offices should be no problem, providing you offer services such as a centralized receptionist, parcel shipping, central record keeping and additional services that the practitioners would typically require for the operation of their alternative health-care services. The alternative health-care services housed within the center could include massage therapy, aromatherapy, herbal medicines and any other alternative health-care service that is available.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.