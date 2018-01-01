Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Millions of dollars worth of medical equipment is sold each year in the United States, and securing a portion of this very lucrative industry is not difficult, especially for the entrepreneur who carefully researches and plans an entry into the medical equipment sales industry. There are a few different approaches that can be taken in terms of medical equipment sales. The first approach is to establish a retail store that sells medical equipment to customers, as well as to online shoppers via the store's Web site. The second approach is to become an independent sales consultant who represents various manufacturers of medical equipment. The main focus of this type of medical equipment sales would be to sell medical equipment to hospitals and health centers by solicitating or using the tender process in which hospitals and medical centers routinely ask for bids to replace equipment. Tenders are usually featured in newspapers or you can call the hospital to inquire about current tenders out for bid. Profit potential range is $50,000 to $150,000 per year.