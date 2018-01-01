Mobile Hearing Testing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In many areas of the country, workers' compensation boards and workers' insurance and benefits programs require workers to undergo yearly hearing tests as part of an ongoing workers' safety program to ensure that industrial noise isn't damaging workers' hearing ability. This fact creates a terrific opportunity for the innovative entrepreneur to capitalize on by starting a business that conducts hearing tests for workers on a mobile basis. Be forewarned that the equipment needed for this type of unique health service is expensive, and the hearing technician to operate the equipment must be certified. However, this is a business opportunity that has amazing growth potential as workers' health issues are at the forefront of all levels of governments and industry. The profit potential is outstanding, and this is definitely a business venture that deserves and warrants further investigation.