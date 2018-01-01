Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you a certified dietitian? That's the first qualification for starting this business. Options for operating this sort of health business or health consulting service are almost unlimited. As a certified dietitian, you could simply subcontract your services out to numerous businesses such as hospitals, nursing homes, weight loss clinics and fitness centers. The innovative entrepreneur could start up an online dietitian service. Profit potential for diet consulting services is outstanding, and achieving an annual income of $50,000 or more is certainly not out of line. To increase business revenue, aim to develop your own exclusive diet programs, books, videos and software, as all of these products can be sold through the company website, as well as to national retailers on a wholesale basis.