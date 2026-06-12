Coffee Built The Industrial Revolution, Yerba Madre Wants To Build The Regenerative Revolution 

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Every company wants a piece of the World Cup, from snack brands to state-owned oil giants. But some partnerships make more sense than others. The best World Cup activations are the ones that don’t have to reach for a connection because it’s sitting right in front of them.

That’s what Yerba Madre is relying on.

Founded around 30 years ago, Yerba Madre is the U.S. category leader and pioneer of regenerative yerba mate, a traditional South American herbal beverage made by steeping dried leaves and stems in water. Known for delivering a smooth, sustained energy boost without the jitters or crash often associated with other caffeinated drinks, Mate has a loyal following, especially in the regions where it is produced.

According to Yerba Madre CEO Ben Mand, mate is traditionally shared among friends, family and community.

“It’s a social ritual,” he says. “When you think about the things that bring people together, mate has always been an important part of that culture.”

Football is similarly woven into South American culture, as Real Madrid legend and Brazilian World Cup winner Roberto Carlos can attest. Carlos, now the Global Futbol Ambassador for Yerba Madre, had two pregame rituals. He would speak to his mom, bring the mate from the hotel to the stadium, and drink it on the way.

“I played with a lot of Argentinians and Uruguayans, so I always had it around me in training,” Carlos says. “It was something we did often, and it gave us a boost for the games.” (Translated from Spanish).

‘It’s more than a drink to me’

For Yerba Madre, the World Cup coming to the States for the first time since ’94 was a golden opportunity.

“I think it starts with engaging teams and athletes who are naturally aligned with what we’re doing and can genuinely benefit from it,” Mand says. He points to the trademark “sustainable lift” that mate gives you, helping maintain clarity and alertness without jitters or anxiety, something crucial for high-level athletes.

From a marketing perspective, it’s about building the brand through trusted voices like Carlos.

“People who care deeply about what they put into their bodies and want to perform at their highest level tend to attract attention,” Mand says. When athletes adopt a product, others often want to know about their regimen and what they’re doing to succeed. That can have a strong influence on consumers.”

Of course, getting the biggest athletes in the world to sponsor your drink, even if they like it, is easier said than done. According to co-founder David Karr, Lionel Messi has long been of interest to Yerba Madre, given his connection to Argentina, fútbol, and yerba mate.

While nothing has materialized so far, they pivoted, instead recruiting Messi’s viral bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, and getting similar proximity to the (arguably) GOAT at a big discount.

“One of our criteria is someone who loves the product and the brand, and that is certainly the case with Yasssine,” Mand says. “Obviously, he’s associated with one of the most famous athletes in the world, but he also has a great personality and following of his own.”

“Yeah, I remember it,” Cheuko said of the moment he blew up on the internet. “It was after the LA game, September 4, 2023. I went to sleep, and when I woke up, my phone got hundreds of texts, and my Instagram went crazy!”

Social media users became enthralled with the hulking bodyguard’s John Wick-esque aura as he ran onto the field to catch a fan who was rushing Messi. At first, Cheuko wanted no part of celebrity. “I can come to America to do my work and be a bodyguard,” he says. “I didn’t want to do something else.”

But after about 6 months, he decided to step out of his comfort zone and start posting his unique (to say the least) training regimen on his Instagram. It was a smash hit. Fans flocked in the hundreds of thousands to like videos of Cheuko doing sit-ups while a trainer hurls a tire at his abs, or pulling a car with a harness. When he’s not pushing the limits of the human body, Cheuko can often be found indulging in Mate.

“When I had the opportunity to work with Yerba Madre, it was amazing, because I drink Mate every day, and they have the best Mate brand in America,” Cheuko says. He shares that Messi, whom he calls the “greatest of all time,” also drinks Mate. It’s more than a drink. For me, it’s a supplement. If you take all of these supplements, you have to drink Mate.”

Meeting the moment

Ultimately, the goal (no pun intended) of Yerba Madre’s World Cup campaign is to introduce a massive new audience to a product many Americans still know little about.

“I’m from rural Wisconsin, and when I first told my family what we were doing, they were like, ‘Yerba mate? What’s that?’” Mand laughs.

For Mand, the World Cup could be the catalyst for a mate revolution in the U.S.

“Having a moment like that helps people understand there are caffeine alternatives out there,” Mand says. “This is where you have to meet the moment.”