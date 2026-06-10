The World Cup Is Days Away. So Why Can’t FIFA Sell Out Its Opening Matches?

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The FIFA World Cup is the most-watched sporting event around the world, but stadiums in the U.S. and Canada are still not sold out for opening games. NPR reports that thousands of tickets remain listed on resale platforms, and even FIFA’s own website shows seats still available.

The reason? Price. The most expensive regular seats for the U.S. opener cost $2,735 — more than the priciest ticket for the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. The cheapest are $1,120. Given the sluggish global economy, that is a cost many fans are not prepared to pay. Even President Trump pushed back. “I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you,” he told the New York Post.

The sales slump is a surprise, considering how big the moment is. This is the first World Cup hosted across three countries, the largest tournament in the event’s history and the first on American soil in 32 years. FIFA president Gianni Infantino had claimed every one of the tournament’s 104 matches was already sold out. For now, at least, the opening matches tell a different story.