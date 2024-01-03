The move comes as Starbucks plans to reduce its waste output by 50% by 2030.

Starbucks customers can now get their coffee orders filled in their favorite personal cups.

As part of the coffee retailer's efforts to reduce its waste output, the coffee chain is adding reusable cup options to its drive-thru and app orders in the U.S. and Canada beginning on Wednesday, according to a company press release.

"At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup," said Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori in a press release.

Customers have been able to use their own cups since Starbucks first opened in 1985, per CNN, but for in-store orders only.

However, the personal cup option is only available for vessels under 40 ounces, and the chain notes that the cups must be cleaned out before use.

Now, coffee fans who place an order through the Starbucks app can select the "personal cup" option when customizing an order. Upon arriving at the pick-up area, customers will hand their container to the barista who will prepare the beverage and return it to you in your cup.

If using the drive-thru, patrons will need to inform the barista that they have their cup while ordering.

Those who use a personal cup will receive a 10-cent discount and 25 points if they are a customer rewards member.

The move comes as 70% of Starbucks' U.S. sales come from drive-thru and app orders, per the release. With the new initiative, Starbucks hopes to reduce its waste output by 50% by 2030.

"Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future," Kobori said. "We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order."