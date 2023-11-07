Starbucks Is Increasing Hourly Wages, Benefits for Employees Again — But Not All Workers Are Eligible The coffee giant last increased wages for hourly employees in 2022.

By Emily Rella

Working at Starbucks is about to become a whole lot sweeter — and it has nothing to do with the sugary drinks.

The coffee giant announced on Monday that starting January 1, eligible employees will receive a 3% to 5% hourly wage increase depending on how many years of service they've given to the company.

Retail hourly "partners" (Starbucks' internal word for its employees) in the U.S. will see "at least a 3% increase" in wages. Employees who have been with the company for 2-5 years will see a 4% increase and those who have been with Starbucks for five or more years are set to see a 5% increase.

Related: What Are Starbucks New Holiday Drinks for 2023? See New Menu

Barista ranges are between $15 and $24 per hour, thanks to wage increases that the chain implemented in 2022. On average, hourly retail workers for the company receive a wage of $17.50 per hour.

Starbucks said in a statement that the increases allow the company to continue "serving the best benefits across the industry for hourly retail work."

Newly hired employees will also see faster PTO accrual starting January 1, with new workers being able to start accruing time off just 90 days after initially being hired.

"Investing in our partners is what drives our success. It's what makes us all partners," said Sara Trilling, executive vice president and president of Starbucks North America, in a company release. "And an important way we do this is by investing in our partners' journey, to bridge to a better future at Starbucks and beyond."

Related: Starbucks Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 'False' Marketing

There is a catch, however.

Workers who have unionized will not be entitled to all of the new benefits. An estimated 366 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize in the U.S. since 2021.

Starbucks is coming off of a strong Q4 2023, with net sales increasing 11.4% to $9.37 billion.

The coffee giant was up just under 14.5% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How AI Is Being Used to Increase Transparency and Accountability in the Workplace

Here's how AI is transforming the way organizations approach transparency.

By Tyler King
Business News

A 64-Year-Old Food Delivery Worker Was Shot in a Carjacking After Dropping Off an Order

The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Disgraced WeWork Founder and Ex-CEO Adam Neumann Calls Bankruptcy Filing 'Challenging to Watch' and 'Disappointing'

WeWork filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. and plans to follow suit in Canada.

By Emily Rella
Operations & Logistics

What Will It Take to Build a Truly Ethical AI? These 3 Tips Can Help.

Ethical AI is a popular buzzword, but companies are finding mixed results trying to leverage it. Here's everything you need to know to navigate the ethical minefield.

By Lena Grundhoefer
Growing a Business

9 Steps for Building a Reputation Management Plan That Wins Customers and Gives You an Edge

Your company's reputation is its most valuable asset. Learn how to build a strategy to protect it.

By Adam Petrilli
Business News

Get Ready to 'Downsize' Your Entire Life Amid Unrelenting Inflation, Kevin O'Leary Warns

The Federal Reserve announced it would maintain the federal funds rate last week.

By Amanda Breen