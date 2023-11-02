Starbucks Is Debuting Two New Drinks For the Holiday Season — Here's What's New This Year The chain will roll out new holiday-themed cups and beverages starting November 2.

By Emily Rella

'Tis the season — already — and major companies are wasting no time rolling out holiday specials and menu items.

And that includes Starbucks — the company is debuting its new holiday cups on November 2 and adding a magenta twist to the classic green and red, with four variations of patterns, such as a plaid cup and bauble pattern cup meant to look like ornaments with sparkle accents.

"When we were looking at trends when designing this year's holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors," said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks, in a company release. "We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter."

The new "Bauble Wrap" holiday cup at Starbucks (via Starbucks)

Some beverages are also getting a makeover this season.

An Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, described as having "gingerbread notes, a cozy blend of chai spices, and creamy oatmilk," is making its debut. Customers can also opt for a hot version.

Another new drink hitting menus this year — for the more adventurous of palettes — is the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte, which uses the company's Blonde Espresso with gingerbread and steamed oatmilk that is then infused with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil.

The new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai at Starbucks (via Starbucks)

Past holiday season favorites are returning, namely the Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

While Starbucks is not debuting any new food items for the holidays, popular seasonal picks, including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, are all returning.

The coffee giant is coming off a strong fiscal Q4 2023 with overall revenue up to roughly $9.4 billion, an 11% quarterly increase.

Starbucks leadership attributed the boost to a successful launch of its fall beverage lineup, including the newly debuted pumpkin cream cold brew.

"We had a remarkable fall launch that led to record-breaking average weekly sales," Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said during the earnings call.

Starbucks was up over 10.5% in a 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon upon the news of the company's successful quarter.

