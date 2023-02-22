Starbucks' New Secret Drink Ingredient: Olive Oil

Beginning this week, you can buy three beverages with olive oil as an ingredient at Italian Starbucks locations.

By Steve Huff

Matthew Horwood | Getty Images

Starbucks is taking a leap of faith. The caffeinated icon is introducing a new line of coffee beverages called Oleato. Drinks are made with extra virgin olive oil, which adds 120 calories per serving, and the company is launching the line in Italy, with three different options available at Italian locations.

If the olive oil drinks prove successful, Starbucks will expand later in 2023, making the drinks available in the UK, the Middle East, and Japan.

CNN reports that the decision to launch Oleato comes as consumers are watching their budgets and baristas are already dealing with complicated drink orders. Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer told CNN that this "is one of the biggest launches" his company has had "in decades."

Brewer continued, "Rather than a flavor or a product, it's really a platform." Brewer means customers have another option — adding olive oil when customizing drinks.

Starbucks is in part betting that people are still interested in trying new and unique coffee experiences.

Tommaso Asaro came up with the idea behind Oleato and then introduced Starbucks founder Howard Schultz to the concept of adding olive oil to coffee. Schultz then turned to his Starbucks team in Seattle to perfect the recipe, creating the optimal blend — the perfect amount of oil.

There will be up to 12 different options available for the Oleato line of drinks, each made with a spoonful of premium olive oil. Although the line makes no specific health claims, Starbucks hopes people will see it as an additional healthy option.

Starbucks opened its first Italian location in 2018, raising eyebrows among locals. Five years later, the company is expanding its reach in the country. With the launch of Oleato, Starbucks clearly wants to attract customers looking for something new and exciting in their daily coffee routine.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Rare Penny Sells at Auction for $1.1 Million. Here's How to See If You Have One in Your Swear Jar.

A 1958 penny with a minting defect had one collector shelling out a whole lot more pennies to add it to their collection.

By Dan Bova

Culture

Don't Say It: These Are the Most Annoying Corporate Buzzwords, According to a New Survey

Over 1000 people were asked what office jargon they find bothersome (and bearable). Here's what they said — so that you won't.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

A 2,400 Year-Old Flush Toilet Was Found in China. It Could Be Oldest in The World.

The discovery was found at the Yueyang archaeological site in Xi'an, Shaanxi province in China.

By Madeline Garfinkle