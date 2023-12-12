Panda Express Customer Attacks, Stabs Employee Over Food Order The stabbed employee was taken to the hospital for their injuries and later released.

By Sam Silverman

A Panda Express customer allegedly assaulted two employees after being dissatisfied with his food.

Phillip Person, 33, of Missouri, allegedly stabbed a Panda Express employee in the lower back and punched another in the head at the Richmond Heights location around 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to local news outlet KSDK.

The incident reportedly occurred after Person demanded a refund for his half-eaten order without a receipt, the restaurant manager told the outlet.

Employees replaced his order, and Person left. But he quickly returned to throw the food in the workers' faces and attacked employees as he was escorted out of the restaurant.

The stabbed employee was taken to the hospital for their injuries and later released, according to News Nation.

Person fled the scene before police found and arrested him with the knife. He has been charged with two felonies, including first-degree assault and armed criminal action, as well as a misdemeanor of fourth-degree assault, according to KSDK.

He was taken into custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000 bond.

The store manager and the attacked employees have yet to be identified.

"The health and safety of our associates and guests is our top priority. We are grateful for the quick action of law enforcement and first responders, and thankful that our injured associates are on the path to recovery," Panda Express said in a statement. "We will continue to cooperate with local authorities as they continue their investigation. Out of privacy for those involved, we are unable to comment further."
Sam Silverman

