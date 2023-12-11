Trying to get into Soho House just got even harder.

The chain of members-only clubs announced it won't be accepting new members in its New York, Los Angeles, and London locations in 2024 following complaints of overcrowding, per an email from founder Nick Jones to Soho House members on Friday.

"I've been talking to our members and the teams in all our Houses, which I've really valued. We continue to be very focused on improving service, as well as making sure our Houses don't feel too busy," Jones wrote in the email announcement obtained by The Points Guy. "For that reason, next year we're closing the doors to new members across our Houses in London, New York and Los Angeles, and will only be accepting members in locations where we have capacity."

The move is expected to affect the 16 clubs in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Since launching in 1995, the company, which offers various amenities including pools, rooftops, restaurants, and hotel rooms, has grown to 40 clubs around the world with memberships costing as much as $5,000, per CNN.

Soho House went public in 2021 and has about 185,000 members and 98,000 people on its waitlist, according to the outlet. The company is expanding to São Paulo, Mexico City, and Portland, Oregon in 2024.

In addition to trying to manage overcrowding, Soho House said they are working to improve the overall member experience, by upgrading its fitness and wellness facilities per The Points Guy.

