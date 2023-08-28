If you've ever wanted to land a last-minute reservation at a buzzy restaurant or paddock access at an F1 race, holding a membership at Laurent Baud and Mark Bau's AMPM, a high-end lifestyle and travel service company, wouldn't have just made it possible, but easy.

Baud and Bau, the "unofficial experts" at providing luxury experiences to the uber-wealthy while keeping their privacy intact, came up with the idea for their members' club when they met for lunch at a bagel and egg shop in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Both veterans of the nightlife and hospitality scene, Baud and Bau received a message from American Express's Centurion concierge regarding a client request that day — and the wheels started turning.