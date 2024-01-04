TGI Friday's Closes 36 'Underperforming' Restaurants in Surprising Shakeup. See if Your Local Friday's Is Affected The closures affect restaurants from coast-to-coast.
TGI Friday's is abruptly closing 36 "underperforming" locations across the country.
According to a press release, the shakeup is a part of the company's "ongoing growth strategy." In the wake of the store closures, TGI Friday's is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities to 80% of impacted employees.
"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," said U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Friday's Ray Risley in the release.
"By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."
Apart from the abrupt closures, the company announced that it's selling eight locations in the Northeast back to its former CEO Ray Blanchette, who served as CEO for five years until his departure in May 2023, per CNN.
"Mr. Blanchette brings an unmatched understanding of the TGI Fridays business and the restaurant's commitment to delivering excellence for guests. Following the finalization of the sale, Blanchette will lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization," the press release states.
TGI Friday's is privately owned by private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors. According to CNN, the previously projected $1.6 billion sales in 2022.
Prior to the closures, the 60-year-old company had 270 U.S. locations.
The restaurant chain shared the full list of closures with CNN.
See the list here:
- Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720
- Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238
- Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501
- Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111
- Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176
- Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411
- Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752
- Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 NewbuQry St., 01923
- Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026
- Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048
- North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760
- Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771
- Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716
- Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045
- Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031
- Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724
- Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601
- Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830
- Malrton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053
- Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540
- Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081
- Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470
- Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203
- Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706
- Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749
- Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762
- Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Centre Dr., 10917
- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090
- Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411
- Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034
- North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011
- The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380
- Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401
- Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109
- Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150
- Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192