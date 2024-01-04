TGI Friday's is abruptly closing 36 "underperforming" locations across the country.

According to a press release, the shakeup is a part of the company's "ongoing growth strategy." In the wake of the store closures, TGI Friday's is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities to 80% of impacted employees.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," said U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Friday's Ray Risley in the release.

"By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

Apart from the abrupt closures, the company announced that it's selling eight locations in the Northeast back to its former CEO Ray Blanchette, who served as CEO for five years until his departure in May 2023, per CNN.

"Mr. Blanchette brings an unmatched understanding of the TGI Fridays business and the restaurant's commitment to delivering excellence for guests. Following the finalization of the sale, Blanchette will lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization," the press release states.

TGI Friday's is privately owned by private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors. According to CNN, the previously projected $1.6 billion sales in 2022.

Prior to the closures, the 60-year-old company had 270 U.S. locations.

The restaurant chain shared the full list of closures with CNN.

See the list here: