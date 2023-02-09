A Historic Cheese Shop in New York's Little Italy Is Closing After 130 Years in Business

Economic hardships are the closing doors of Alleva Dairy, the oldest cheese shop in America.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Paul Zimmerman | Getty Images

A historic New York City cheese shop will no longer be cutting the cheese.

The owner of Alleva Dairy, which bills itself as America's oldest cheese shop, told the New York Post that after over a century of doing business in New York City's Little Italy, the shop is being forced to close its doors.

"After a remarkable 130 years, my beloved Alleva Dairy will no longer be on the corner of Mulberry and Grand Street in Little Italy, New York,'" owner Karen King told The Post.

Related: The Rise and Fall of Chuck E. Cheese in Photos

The shop survived historic disasters, including Superstorm Sandy and 9/11, but the pandemic put Alleva in a financial hole it could not dig itself out of. The monthly rent is $23,756, according to court records.

The Post reports that the shop was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy after accumulating about $628,00 dollars in back rent.

Renowned for its fresh mozzarella, ricotta, cured meats and cannoli, Alleva drew everyday shoppers and celebrities alike. Actors Leah Remini, Michael Imperioli, Tony Danza (pictured above), and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco were fans, as was actor Chaz Palminteri who told the Post, "It's a loss. It's sad that a store like that has to go under. Alleva was a great store."

Related: Sleep Company Will Pay You to Eat Cheese Late at Night

Owner King says she reached out for government assistance, but her letters went unanswered. Food and Wine writes that one COVID-19 relief program called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund had promised business owners support, but "the pot was quickly depleted as the demand exceeded the allocated grants."

Down, but never out, she vowed to resurrect the famed establishment. "I have plans to open a new location and continue the Alleva legacy," King said. "I want to thank everyone for their love and support."

Related: What Mac and Cheese Can Teach You About Business

Alleva is far from alone in its struggle. Food blog Eater New York reported in December that since the pandemic began, at least 4,500 restaurants have closed, noting "Since it's difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess."

If you want a last bite, Alleva Dairy (located on the corner of Mulberry Street and Grand Street) will shut its doors for good on March 5.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Cheese News and Trends Food COVID-19

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Ultra-Luxury' Real Estate Influencer Busted for Stealing $381,000 in COVID Relief Funds — To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle

Daniela Rendon, 31, allegedly used fraudulently obtained money to lease a 2021 Bentley, rent a luxury apartment, and pay for cosmetic surgery.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

Entrepreneurs: Stop Wearing All the Hats and Do This Instead

By following these three strategies, you'll go much further and faster.

By Clate Mask

Money & Finance

This Strategy Could Be the Solution to Future-Proofing Beloved Sports Teams

Accelerate growth in the future by using revenue generated today, both on and off the field.

By Matthew Baxter

Science & Technology

This Discounted Color Scanner Could Help You Maintain a Professional Look

Maintain the professional appearance of your business with the Nix Color Sensor.

By Entrepreneur Store

Growing a Business

Expecting the Unexpected in Small Business Expansion

First, build—then, expand. Most small business owners dream that their business will become successful enough for them to open another location; that dream came true for Candle Pour owners Misty and Dennis Akers.

By Emily Washcovick

Money & Finance

What Is a Trust Fund and How Do They Work?

Interested in setting up a trust fund? Read on for more on what a trust fund is, how they work, how to set one up and more.

By Entrepreneur Staff