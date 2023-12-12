You can now munch on Doritos while sipping nacho cheese. Sort of.

PepsiCo partnered with drink maker Empirical to create a limited-edition, nacho-cheese-flavored Doritos spirit that "tastes just like the real thing," according to a press release.

The Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Vacuum Distilled Spirit will be available online and in select stores in New York and California in January. Preorder starts Wednesday, and it will cost $65 for a 750ml bottle.

The mixture was created in Empirical's labs in Copenhagen, which is known for crafting spirits by using a vacuum distillation process.

The liquor has flavor notes of nacho cheese, corn tostada, umami, and a hint of acidity. The companies recommend mixing the flavored spirit with tequila to create a margarita or bloody mary.

The spirit follows a growing trend of unlikely food collabs, such as Absolut Vodka and Kahlúa's espresso martini-scented fragrance and Swiss Miss's cocoa-scented candle.

"While the flavor may seem wacky, the collaboration has novelty value, and it is likely a lot of people will be interested enough to try it out," retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail, Neil Saunders, told CNN about Empirical and Doritos' new product.